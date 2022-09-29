Jimmy Shubert, one of the original “Outlaws of Comedy,” will return to Fairbanks to kick off the 2022-23 Season of the Alaska Comedy Showcase from Oct. 5-8.
“I always like to make sure we start off each new comedy year with somebody who can come in and totally destroy a room and set the tone for the entire season,” says Jerry Evans, who organizes, books and hosts the shows. “Jimmy Shubert is one of those guys. I can almost guarantee whoever your favorite stand-up comedian is, they know, love and respect Jimmy.”
Jimmy Shubert started performing right out of high school in comedy clubs around the Philly area. He later moved to Los Angeles and started working at the Comedy Store. It was at the Comedy Store where he later met Sam Kinison, and after taking him offstage on a motorcycle at the Comedy Store’s Main room in front of a packed house, they became fast friends. Kinison liked Shubert’s cockeyed chutzpah and included him as one of the original “Outlaws of Comedy,” which he toured with for five years, playing major casinos in Las Vegas and other venues like the Universal Amphitheater in front of audiences as large as 6,500 people. He’s been headlining A-list comedy clubs, casinos and theaters across the country and beyond ever since. Shubert combines the outlook of a modern-day Archie Bunker with an utterly real-world sensibility to create signature pieces of comedy on therapy cats, smart phones, male grooming and the dumbing down of America. Shubert loves playing the part of a pop culture Iconoclast.
In television, Shubert is also known for his recurring role on “King of Queens” for five years and several appearances on “Entourage.” Jimmy has a wide range as an actor and has played everything from a prison guard in a hostage crisis to a murder victim on “Monk.” He’s worked with such marquee names as Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Katie Holmes, Kevin James, James Caan and the late Robin Williams. On the small screen, He’s been a guest star on IFC’s “Maron” ABC’s “Back in the game” with James Caan, and on the CBS comedy “2 Broke Girls”, playing Betty White’s neighbor. He appeared on Disney’s hit show “Zeke and Luther” as Bobby Dicey — World’s Greatest Daredevil, and “Barely Legal” a pilot presentation about a dysfunctional family law firm other TV credits include “Heist,” “The Loop,” “ER,” “Reno 911,” “Rude Awakenings,” “Angel,” “Lucky,” “New Car Smell,” “Sonny with a chance” and “Youth in Revolt.”
It was Jimmy’s performance as the lollipop-sucking strip club bouncer Vic jr. in Columbia Pictures’ “Go”, directed by Doug Liman, that jumpstarted his film career. He then starred in a short film, “Velocity Rules,” for producer Brett Ratner and director Patty Jenkins (“Monster & Wonder Woman”). He has since landed roles in numerous films such as Jerry Bruckheimer’s “Coyote Ugly,” Fox Searchlight Pictures’ “One Hour Photo,” “The Italian Job,” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” He starred in a short film entitled “Wedding Jimmy,” and a feature entitled “Tales from the Crib” it is currently making the rounds on the festival circuit soon to be theatrically released.
Jimmy recorded his first half-hour special for Comedy Central Presents at the Hudson Theater in New York City, which received rave reviews from critics and a standing ovation from the discerning New York audience. In addition, three previously released comedy albums, “Animal Instincts,” “Pandemonium” and “Alive & Kickin” were produced by Grammy-winning producer Dan Schlissel and Stand-Up Records. His newest special “Zero Tolerance” was the No. 1 comedy album on iTunes upon its release.
What: AlaskaComedy Showcase with Jimmy Shubert
• 7 p.m. Wednesday, October 5, at North Pole Alehouse
• 7 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at The Spur
• 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7 and 8, at The Firehouse Theater in Goldie’s AK