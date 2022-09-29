Jimmy Shubert

Jimmy Shubert, one of the original “Outlaws of Comedy,” will return to Fairbanks to kick off the 2022-23 Season of the Alaska Comedy Showcase from Oct. 5-8.

Courtesy artist management

“I always like to make sure we start off each new comedy year with somebody who can come in and totally destroy a room and set the tone for the entire season,” says Jerry Evans, who organizes, books and hosts the shows. “Jimmy Shubert is one of those guys. I can almost guarantee whoever your favorite stand-up comedian is, they know, love and respect Jimmy.”