Jess Pena, executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association, has been elected to the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).
“They are a really wonderful resource for western states, including Alaska,” Pena said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Jess Pena, executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association, has been elected to the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).
“They are a really wonderful resource for western states, including Alaska,” Pena said. “I’m excited to get started.”
Her first meeting will be in October.WESTAF is an organization that assists state arts agencies, arts organizations, and artists in their quest to serve diverse audiences, enrich the lives of local communities and provide access to the arts and arts education. It weaves technology, diverse thought leadership, and innovation to energize, network and fund public sector arts agencies and communities.
Through innovative programming, advocacy, research, technology and grant making, WESTAF encourages the creative advancement and preservation of the arts regionally and through a national network of customers and alliances. Founded in 1974, WESTAF is governed by a 22-member board of trustees composed of arts leaders in the west and serves the largest constituent territory fo the six U.S. regional arts organizations including Alaska, American Samoa, Arizona, California, Colorado, Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
For more information, go to www.westaf.org.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.