Jess Peña is executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association.

Jess Pena, executive director of the Fairbanks Arts Association, has been elected to the Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF).

“They are a really wonderful resource for western states, including Alaska,” Pena said. “I’m excited to get started.”

