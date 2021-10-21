Alaska Comedy is back and kicking off the season with stand-up comedian Jeff Dye.
Jeff Dye starred in NBC’s reality adventure series “Better Late Than Never” with Henry Winkler, William Shatner and Terry Bradshaw. Dye has also performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” multiple times, and has starred in numerous comedy television shows. He has his own special in “Comedy Central Presents Jeff Dye,” and is currently on a national tour.
It’s been about two years since he’s made it up north, and Jeff Dye is excited to make it back to Alaska and have fun with the crowds here.
“From the first time I ever went to Alaska, I just felt like the crowds were generous and great,” Dye said. “Anytime they ever consider booking me, I always say yes.”
The show is recommended for ages 18 and older, but attendees shouldn’t expect anything too raunchy.
“I talk about anything and everything,” Dye said. “I’m not a dirty comedian but that doesn’t mean I’m clean either.”
Dye is ready to make Alaska laugh and de-stress with jokes that are about real life. He likes to find humor in the everyday by people-watching, or as Dye calls it, people-judging, without bringing up politics or specific news events. The comedy show will help you de-stress, laugh, and just overall enjoy the night.
“I want everyone to come, be happy, have a good time, have a drink, have some laughs, and then leave feeling good,” Dye said.
Jeff Dye’s first show will be at 7 tonight at Good Titrations, 506 Merhar Ave., in Fairbanks. Proof of full Covid-19 vaccination or negative test results (taken within 72 hours of showtime) is required to attend the show.
Dye will also be performing at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, and Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Pioneer Park Theater, 2300 Airport Way, in Fairbanks.