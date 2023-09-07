Comedian Jeff Dye is back in Fairbanks this week to kick off AlaskaComedy.com‘s season of standup.
Dye recently starred in NBC’s “Better Late Than Never,” which followed the travels of Henry Winkler, William Shatner, Terry Bradshaw and George Foreman as Dye created for them the adventure of a lifetime. Dye has twice performed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” finished third on “Last Comic Standing” and had his own Comedy Central special. He’s been a guest panelist on “The Masked Singer” and a guest celebrity detective on “I Can See Your Voice.”