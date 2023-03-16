Jaunelle Celaire, professor of voice and head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music Department, will take six students to Italy this summer, to participate in the InterHarmony International Music Festival.

Celaire has been invited to serve as a guest artist in residence, performer and teacher at the festival in Piedmont, Italy, from July 4-16. See www.interharmony.com/italy for more.

