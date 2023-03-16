Jaunelle Celaire, professor of voice and head of the University of Alaska Fairbanks Music Department, will take six students to Italy this summer, to participate in the InterHarmony International Music Festival.
Celaire has been invited to serve as a guest artist in residence, performer and teacher at the festival in Piedmont, Italy, from July 4-16. See www.interharmony.com/italy for more.
University of Alaska Fairbanks music students who will attend include Mari Ana Beks, a sophomore in music education; Ellie Martinson, a junior in voice performance; Kaylee Ives-Perez, a freshman in voice performance; Olivia Buzby, a freshman in music education; Grace Farrell, a sophomore in music education and voice performance; and Ariana Lopez, a junior in music education)
Celaire has been teaching at UAF since 2003. She also maintains a full and active voice studio. She conducts the Choir of the North, teaches voice methods, opera workshop and singer’s diction. Her students always act as service citizens for the UAF and Fairbanks communities and are always successful at the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS) classical voice competition that happens in Anchorage, annually, according to a press release.
The InterHarmony International Music Festival is a summer music festival in Germany and Italy. Celaire and her students will attend the program in Italy. It is considered a young artist program, a specialized opportunity for developing musicians. It allows developing artists with exceptional career promise and mastery of basic skills to focus on all areas of their artistic growth.
Celaire said her students participate in young artist programs whenever possible. The one they are most familiar with is the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival (FSAF) that happens here in Fairbanks during the month of July. Celaire is the artistic director of the opera and music theater program and her students have participated in this festival for years.
It looks like July will be a month of singing for these students, since they will be in Italy from July 4-15, then jump on a plane immediately after the final concert, to return to Fairbanks and participate in the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival opera young artist program.
The festival in Italy is an annual intensive summer performance festival, which includes a concert series of international solo musicians and young performers, and an institute for students of solo, chamber music, and orchestral playing. The festival hosts three sessions in two locations: Acqui Terme, in the Province of Alessandria in Piedmont, Italy, and Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany in Bavaria.
This summer music festival for classical musicians will take place on July 4-16, 2023. All students will study and perform with the internationally renowned artist faculty of soloists and chamber musicians for two weeks of string, piano, woodwind, brass, or vocal instruction in the gorgeous European setting of Acqui Terme, Piedmont, Italy. IIMF’s piano and string professors bring together decades of pedagogical and performance experience, offering an international outlook with an edge honed in the famous Russian school. The woodwind, brass, and percussion tracks combine unique chamber music opportunities and starring orchestral roles, while the vocalists can specialize in either art song or opera.
All students will enjoy a life-changing opportunity to develop their musical abilities, grow artistically, network with fellow musicians, master classes, musical seminars, chamber music, and perform in concert, Celaire said in a press release.The group is raising funds for student travel, including hosting a spaghetti feed on Sunday, April 23 at Fairbanks Lutheran Church. They also plan a farewell concert before students leave the country.