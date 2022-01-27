Over the past two decades, Jake Shimabukuro has proved that there isn’t a style of music that he can’t play. While versatility for any musician is impressive, what’s remarkable about his transcendent skills is how he explores his seemingly limitless vocabulary — whether it’s jazz, rock, blues, bluegrass, folk or even classical — on perhaps the unlikeliest of instruments: the ukulele.
Shimabukuro is bringing his ukulele to Fairbanks when he takes the stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, at Hering Auditorium.
Shimabukuro’s journey has taken him from local phenom to YouTube sensation, from playing tiny clubs to headlining the world’s most prestigious concert venues like the Hollywood Bowl, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. He’s performed on the biggest TV shows and has released a string of award-winning, chart-topping albums. Just recently, he was nominated by President Biden to serve as a Member for the National Council on the Arts.
Accompanying Shimabukuro on bass is Jackson Waldhoff, a musician from Honolulu, Hawaii. The two started touring together in 2018 and perform concerts around the world.
FCA Executive Director Anne Biberman likens his performance to a vacation.
“Not only his music, which is so good it’s euphoric, but his easy, sunny disposition, which is evident on stage and off,” she said. “I’m looking forward to Jake Shimabukuro as the true antidote to the winter blahs.”
His latest album, “Jake & Friends,” started out a modest idea of featuring perhaps two or three guest stars, but the concept quickly grew. Some of the names involved include Willie Nelson, the Nashville alt-rock band Moon Taxi, singer-guitarist Trevor Terndrup, Bette Midler, Jimmy Buffett, Ziggy Marley, Jon Anderson, Vince Gill and Amy Grant.
for the three tracks. The treasures continue throughout the album. “Looking back on it all now, it feels like a dream,” Jake says with mixture of pride and relief. “I grew up fantasizing that one day I might be able to meet my musical heroes, and here I am on my own record playing with them. That’s remarkable beyond words. I’m so fortunate to have had this experience, and I can’t wait for people to hear it. I think they’re going to be able to tell that I’m having the time of my life.”
Fairbanks Concert Association Executive Director Anne Biberman guarantees a safe concert that will be enjoyed by your whole family! Biberman said “we’ve worked hard to make safety protocols work for everyone, with a minimum of inconvenience for our patrons.”
FCA protocols
In September FCA announced the following requirements for live performances in Fairbanks:
• Attendees 12 and older must provide either proof of vaccination against Covid-19 completed at least two weeks prior to the event or proof of a negative test result within 72 hours of the show. Attendees under the age of 12 must provide proof of a negative result for a Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of the show.
• All attendees, regardless of vaccination status or test result, are required to wear masks at all performances.
These requirements will remain in place while transmission levels in Fairbanks are high or substantial, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Alaska’s Department of Health and Social Services.
“These safety measures were created with the health and wellbeing of our artists, event employees and volunteers, production staff, audience, and the community in mind,” Biberman said.
If the level of community transmission falls below substantial, the requirements will remain for the season. Due to the often-changing public health environment, all rules and guidelines are subject to change.