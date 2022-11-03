The Raven Art Show celebrates the wily and wondrous raven 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center through glass, pottery, painting, jewelry, textiles and more. Sponsored by the Alaska Songbird Institute, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve Alaska’s borealis birds through ecological education and research.
The University Women’s Association Holiday Bazaar is back after a two year Covid hiatus, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5 and 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at Pioneer Park Centennial Hall. This year marks the 52nd year of the bazaar during which time UWA has donated over a quarter million dollars of proceeds to University of Alaska Fairbanks scholarships. More than 100 vendors each day will sell only handcrafted art and crafts. Masking is not required but strongly encouraged.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.