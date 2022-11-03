Bazaar season

Eric Engman/News-Miner

Bone carvings by Francis and Mary Kakoona of Shishmaref.

 Eric Engman/News-Miner

Raven Art Show

The Raven Art Show celebrates the wily and wondrous raven 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, at Morris Thompson Cultural and Visitors Center through glass, pottery, painting, jewelry, textiles and more. Sponsored by the Alaska Songbird Institute, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to conserve Alaska’s borealis birds through ecological education and research.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.