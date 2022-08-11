Flavors of fall

Augtoberfest is this weekend at 49th State Brewing Company in Denali. Metro Creative

Augtoberfest — a celebration off all things Octoberfest but in August — returns this weekend to the Denali area.

The celebration is Friday and Saturday at 49th State Brewing, Mile 248.4 Parks Highway. Billed as “Interior Alaska’s premier German-style beer festival with an Alaskan twist,” the weekend consists of German food and the release of special beers brewed for the occasion.