Augtoberfest — a celebration off all things Octoberfest but in August — returns this weekend to the Denali area.
The celebration is Friday and Saturday at 49th State Brewing, Mile 248.4 Parks Highway. Billed as “Interior Alaska’s premier German-style beer festival with an Alaskan twist,” the weekend consists of German food and the release of special beers brewed for the occasion.
Day one (Friday) features musical acts The Lightning Will, Alaska’s premier Grateful Dead tribute band, opening for the headlining reggae sounds of H3. The night ends with a high-energy late-night set by DJ Mancat.
Day two (Saturday) features the blues rock musings of the Derral Gleason Trio opening for Matt Lewis and The Medicine. Alaska Blaskapelle will be blasting traditional German-style Bavarian bangers and DJ Mancat will close the night.
The weekend also includes a costume contest, beer stein holding contests, wiener tosses, and the Hammer-Schlagen, a traditional German test of strength and dexterity involving hammers, nails and stumps.