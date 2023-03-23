The Fairbanks Drama Association is putting on a Spring Fling Fundraiser for the community featuring three 10-minute plays, as well as other entertainment and activities.
“Fairbanks has a huge artistic community,” play director Doris Callaway said. “If anybody has ever been to a play where they laughed or got their heart broken or loved it so much they stood up and clapped, you’ll really love this event.”
This is the second annual Spring Fling Fundraiser and proceeds go to FDA’s Drama Project, a seven-week summer camp for kids ages 5-18, as well as theater renovations.
“The plays that we’ll be performing are favorites from past years,” Callaway said. “There’s a guaranteed giggle factor.”
The short plays, all comedies, are written by local playwrights Stephen Mitchell and Tim Moran. The event will also feature live music and a men’s quartet as entertainment, as well as a surf and turf buffet, cash bar, and silent and outcry auctions.
“We have six long months of cold, dark winter and there’s nothing more fun than gathering with a group of people who all have the same like mind that they want to learn about a play or a musical, and building that camaraderie,” the theater’s managing director, Cindy Wright, said. “It’s really a rewarding and fun thing.”
Proceeds from the fundraiser go mostly to the seven-week drama intensive held each summer. There are separate theater programs for kids ages 5-14 and teens 14-18. At the end of the three week intensive in July, students put on a fully staged production for the community.
“We are always looking for funding for this because we’d like to offer scholarships to those campers in need of financial assistance,” Wright said. “We also hire youth and teens to help be assistants with the younger kids. And lastly, we feed all of the campers and teachers every day, so food gets pretty expensive, especially with rising costs.”
It’s the second year the drama association has hosted a spring fundraiser featuring three 10-minute plays, with the first event in 2022 serving a dual purpose.
“Last year we did the Spring Fling as a fundraiser plus memorial for our beloved Peggy Ferguson, who was a driving force in the FDA community,” Callaway said.
This year, they continue to honor Peggy, as well as another integral member of their community, Gary Pitsenbarger, who transformed the building they bought into the theater it is today — the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre. Pitsenbarger is a 30-year veteran of the stage as an actor, director and set builder for the Fairbanks Drama Association and Children’s Theater.
“There isn’t really a good time in our season to have a fundraiser — you know, we’re busy all the time. But April 1 was Peggy’s wedding anniversary with her husband, Mike, so we figured it’d be a nice way to honor her,” Wright said.
Callaway, the stage director, added that there was no better way to honor Peggy than by raising money for the theater she loved so much.
There will be lots of items up for auction at the event, including two Alaska Airlines tickets, a two-night stay at Pikes Lodge, desserts from Lulu’s Bread and Bagels, original art from local painters, and more.
Only 125 tickets are available for the Spring Fling Fundraiser, and they can be purchased by calling FDA. A table of eight is $1,000 or a single ticket is $125. The event will have a bar, so being 21 and older is recommended but not required. The dress code is presentable but not strictly black tie. It starts at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at Pike’s Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road, in the Binkley Room. See www.fairbanksdrama.org for more.
Performers in the 3-by-10 plays include Gary Black, Rachel Blackwell, Terri-Lynn Coleman, Diane “Bunny” Fleeks, Chris Skidmore, By Valentine and Frank Yaska. Lindsay Johnson is the guest reader for the evening. The director is Doris Callaway. Jazzanne Gordon is stage managing. Playwrights are Stephen Mitchell and Tim Moran.
What: Spring Fling Fundraiser supporting Fairbanks Drama Association and Children’s Theatre
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, 2023
Where: Pike’s Waterfront Lodge, 1850 Hoselton Road, in the Binkley Room
Tickets: Only 125 tickets are available for the Spring Fling Fundraiser, and they can be purchased by calling FDA at 907-456-7529. A table of eight is $1,000 or a single ticket is $125.
News-Miner intern Mariana Low can be reached at mlow@newsminer.com or 907-459-7582.