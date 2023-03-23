The Fairbanks Drama Association is putting on a Spring Fling Fundraiser for the community featuring three 10-minute plays, as well as other entertainment and activities.

“Fairbanks has a huge artistic community,” play director Doris Callaway said. “If anybody has ever been to a play where they laughed or got their heart broken or loved it so much they stood up and clapped, you’ll really love this event.”

News-Miner intern Mariana Low can be reached at mlow@newsminer.com or 907-459-7582.