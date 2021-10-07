The 35th annual International Friendship Day returns this week after celebrating virtually in 2020.
The event, which brings the diverse community of Fairbanks together, takes place 1-5 p.m. Saturday at the Pioneer Park Centennial Center. Admission is free. Masks are required, and social distancing will be in place.
Come enjoy a day of stage performances. Hundreds of people attend this celebration every year for a day filled with cultural dancing and singing.
“As the pandemic is still with us, we envision that both the size of the audience and the number of performing groups will be naturally smaller,” said Rosalind Kin, who organizes the event. “We decided not to have display booths to make room for distancing. Chairs and tables will be set with gaps to allow distancing. Sanitizing gel, wipes, gloves and spare masks all be available.”
However, various ethnic food and samples of treats will be provided, she said.
In 2020, even the coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop International Friendship Day from sharing the diversity of Fairbanks. Last year, groups that would normally perform sent in video clips of their performance and those were compiled into a YouTube video. Many of those videos were taken with cell phone cameras, adding to the homespun charm of the day.
Groups that normally perform include the Fairbanks Youth Orchestra as well as dancers demonstrating cultural dances from the Alaska Native, African American, Latino, European, Latino, Thai, Filipino and Chinese communities and more.
“We are looking forward to restarting our celebration and continuing our tradition of acknowledging the diverse cultures in the Fairbanks community,” Kan said.
The event is sponsored by the Fairbanks International Friendship Day Committee and Fairbanks North Star Borough Parks and Recreation.