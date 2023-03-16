Artist and writer Ray Bonnell shares historic sites in Alaska through his detailed artwork and research. He is raising funds to publish a third book, Interior Sketches III, through a Kickstarter campaign that ends March 30.

This is an all-or-nothing funding campaign. If he doesn’t reach the $1,500 goal by March 30, none of the donated funds can be used. The fund is already a little more than halfway there. You can donate at kck.st/3xVlCEe.

