Artist and writer Ray Bonnell shares historic sites in Alaska through his detailed artwork and research. He is raising funds to publish a third book, Interior Sketches III, through a Kickstarter campaign that ends March 30.
This is an all-or-nothing funding campaign. If he doesn’t reach the $1,500 goal by March 30, none of the donated funds can be used. The fund is already a little more than halfway there. You can donate at kck.st/3xVlCEe.
This latest book is an artistic guide to 70 significant historic sites in Eastern Interior Alaska. Two previous books include “Interior Sketches, Ramblings around Eastern Interior Alaska historic sites” in 2013 and “Interior Sketches, More Ramblings around Eastern Interior Alaska Historic Sites” in 2017. Each book, published by Pingo Press, featured 60 historic sites.
Bonnell lives in Fairbanks and specializes in pen and ink drawings, mainly of old equipment, historic structures and other culturally significant sites.
“My writing centers on essays and historical non-fiction,” he said on his Kickstarter site. “Besides art and writing, my passion is exploring the backroads of Alaska. For 40 years, I have been tramping about Alaska, documenting its mining camps, homesteads, cemeteries and other sites before time, vandals and development erase them from the landscape.”
From July 2010 to July 2022, Bonnell wrote a bi-weekly column in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner about historic sites around Alaska. That column received the Alaska Historical Society’s “Contributions to Alaska History” award in 2011.
Each of those books contained about 2½ years of his column and were well-received, he wrote.
“However, producing historical art and writing about history are not lucrative pursuits,” he added.
Hence, he is turning to people interested in reading the book and preserving Alaska history to help him get the third book published.
Eastern Interior Alaska is filled with hundreds of historic and culturally important sites — “many more than I first realized were here,” he wrote.
Many of these sites are fading away, due to increased climate change, development, vandalism, accidents and time.
“Some of the sites I have drawn have already disappeared, and there are others that will only be memories in a few years,” he wrote.
A longtime artist and historian, Bonnell is currently involved with historic preservation statewide and serves on the state of Alaska Historic Preservation Commission.
His latest effort, a third book, will contain drawings, essays and also a map so readers can find the sites.
“Almost all the sites are road accessible and one of the things I want to encourage is people getting out and experiencing our history,” he wrote.
Some of the sites covered include: Fuller Thompson homestead cabin (circa 1950) at Scottie Creek near the Canadian border; Johnson River Bridge, a World War II-era bridge along the Alaska Highway between Tok and Delta Junction; McCallum Creek telegraph station (built 1907) along an abandoned stretch of the Richardson Highway; old roadhouse at the community of Richardson, 70 miles south of Fairbanks. The roadhouse burned down in 1982; Suntrana coal mine tipple. This was the last vestige of the historic Suntrana mine (near Healy), owned and operated by Alaskan business titan Austin “Cap” Lathrop; Mears Memorial railroad bridge at Nenana (completed in 1923), the final link in the Alaska Railroad; the Ester studio of Magnus Colcord Hurling, the nationally renowned illustrator, painter and muralist; a 1925 Caterpillar C-15 tractor, used to haul freight between Fairbanks and Manley, and many more.
To see examples of Bonnell’s work, go to his blog, “Sketches of Alaska “ (sketchesofalaska.com).
The book is ready for publication and he anticipates a completion date of early May 2023.