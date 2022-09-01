Eight Interior artists will receive Individual Artist Awards from the Rasmuson Foundation in 2022.

They are among 37 Individual Artist Award recipients and include three groups. In the Interior, groups granted the $7,500 Project Award include the Northwoods Book Arts Guild, a group that creates handmade books and Seward’s Folly Media, a musical collaboration between Fairbanks and North Pole.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.

Tags