Eight Interior artists will receive Individual Artist Awards from the Rasmuson Foundation in 2022.
They are among 37 Individual Artist Award recipients and include three groups. In the Interior, groups granted the $7,500 Project Award include the Northwoods Book Arts Guild, a group that creates handmade books and Seward’s Folly Media, a musical collaboration between Fairbanks and North Pole.
Individual winners of the $7,500 Project Award include Gail Friday, Riva Sazama, Klara Maisch, Sean Enfield and Keara Anderson.
Project awards support artists at all career stages, for specific, short-term works.
“The awardees this year reflect a combination of new, emerging artists in the early stages of their craft as well as mid-career and mature artists who continue to explore and push boundaries. It is always such a delight to see Alaska artists shine,” said Enzina Marrari, the Foundation program officer who oversees the Individual Artist Awards.
Kathy Turco of Fairbanks received the $18,000 Fellowship Award, which allows a mid-career or mature artist to focus energy and attention for a one-year period of creative development. For more than 30 years, Turco has recorded natural sounds in the wild. She plans to produce a series of podcasts that integrate storytelling and Alaska natural sounds.
The artists were selected from 230 applicants, by a national panel of artists and creative community leaders from outside Alaska. Many of the awardees had never applied before, according to Rasmuson Foundation.
“This year marks our 19th Individual Artis Awards,” said Diana Kaplan, Foundation president and CEO. “The program has evolved since 2004, but one constant remains: The best way to support the arts is to put money directly in the hands of artists.”
Earlier this year, longtime Interior photographer James Barker was named 2022 Distinguished Artist. Selected by an in-state panel, he was honored with a $40,000 award for a lifetime of creative excellence.
With the 2022 awards, the Rasmuson Foundation has now made a total of 626 grants to individual Alaska artists: 441 Project Awards, 164 Fellowships, 19 Distinguished Artist awards and two President’s Awards, nearly $6 million for Alaska artists.
