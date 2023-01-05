Alaska artist William “Art” Chase of North Pole planned this original artwork for the railroad’s centennial for many years.

The original oil painting, “Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong” shows a line-up of nine locomotives that showcase the Alaska Railroad’s rail transportation development over the decades. They range from the historic steam-driven engines to today’s modern locomotives. The aurora borealis shimmers overhead in the deep blue night.

