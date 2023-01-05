Alaska artist William “Art” Chase of North Pole planned this original artwork for the railroad’s centennial for many years.
The original oil painting, “Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong” shows a line-up of nine locomotives that showcase the Alaska Railroad’s rail transportation development over the decades. They range from the historic steam-driven engines to today’s modern locomotives. The aurora borealis shimmers overhead in the deep blue night.
Chase first hatched the idea back in 2006 when he entered several sketched ideas for the railroad’s 2007 Art Print Contest, which he won. At that time, however, he pursued a different idea and his work featured a modern locomotive and an historical one. He saved the locomotive line-up idea for the railroad’s centennial.
Chase came to Alaska in 1983 with the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Eielson Air Force Base. He and his wife, Wendy, settled in North Pole and raised six children there. He separated from active military duty in 1989 and went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration, supporting navigation systems around the country. He retired from the Air National Guard after 23 years of service.
For 40 years, his passion has been steam locomotives. He has rebuilt and operated several steam locomotives around the country, including Alaska. In 1990, he was a founding member of the Friends of the Tanana Valley Railroad. He helped rebuilt TVRR Porter #1 engine that now operates on special occasions at Fairbanks Pioneer Park.
In 2012, the Alaska Railroad retrieved an historic steam engine that had operated on ARRC tracks long ago. He quickly joined the Wasilla-based nonprofit Engine 557 Restoration Company and for the past decade, he has helped rebuild the 557 locomotive and tender.
Alaska artist Noah Nolywaika was born in Fairbanks but grew up in a small log cabin 10 miles north of Nenana. He and his father Manfred own and operate Northwoods Enterprises, a log home refinishing business based on Fairbanks.
Nolywaika discovered his passion for drawing as a child. He is now 22 years old and has studied art under private mentorship for the past four years, while pursuing a career in art.
“Winning this contest and working on the railroad’s centennial drawing is by far the most thrilling and significant achievement of my short career,” Nolywaika said. “What I love most about this project is the opportunity to be involved in the Centennial of the Alaska Railroad.”
His art print is based on an original charcoal pencil drawing on watercolor paper. “Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future” depicts a locomotive approaching Nenana’s historic railroad depot. In the background, President Warren Harding drives the ceremonial golden spike amidst onlookers, during the railroad completion ceremony July 15, 1923, in Nenana. The golden spike is in the foreground.
“Using compressed charcoal pencil on watercolor paper affords me the control I require to consistently achieve my intricate art style,” Nolywaika said. “For the centennial drawing, I also used mechanical graphite pencils for very sensitive shading as well as colored pencils for the golden spike.”
