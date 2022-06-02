Residents and visitors eager to get outside after a long winter can enjoy music, food and more this weekend at the Sun Lit AK Music Festival at Growden Park.
The event is sponsored by Pakalolo Supply Co. and will feature national and Alaska bands, multiple food trucks, beer and cocktails, performing arts, and vendor and art booths from across Fairbanks.
Singer Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth and Los Angeles-based surf pop trio Bikini Trill take top billing, with well-known Alaskan acts including Matt Lewis Band, Piss Denim, Harrison B, Tony Taylor the Artist and more rounding out the multi-genre slate of musical acts.
Pakalolo Supply Co. co-owner Keenan Hollister said he conceived of the event as a way to bring together some of his favorite local businesses, get a jump on summer festivities and “fill the void of live music” in Fairbanks.
“We have all these great businesses in town wanting to do something else, and Fairbanks has been kind of devoid of music for a little while. After Covid and everything there hasn’t been a lot. The Blue Loon’s been gone for a while and there’s only a couple of businesses even doing shows now. We’re always asked to sponsor shows anyway, so we thought maybe Pakalolo could get involved. Once we started talking to all the other businesses it’s become what looks like is going to be a really exciting community event.”
The festival is co-sponsored by HooDoo Brewery, Goldie’s AK, Arctic Harvest distillery, Good Titrations, the Boatel and Midnight Sun Concentrates.
Hollister said Growden Park is an ideal place to hold a music festival but hasn’t been used as a concert venue since the early 80s.
“The Goldpanners have a really high energy organization right now. We proposed it to them and they’re excited, because us being out there and doing a show will bring a lot of attention to the baseball team right before the beginning of their season,” Hollister said, noting that the games before the Midnight Sun game aren’t as well attended as they could be. “I think a big event that will bring the community to the ball field right before the ‘Panners start will help the team out quite a bit.”
Hollister hopes to make the festival an annual event that will help shine a spotlight on Fairbanks.
“The plan is we want this to be an every summer thing. Everyone agrees that we have the best summer solstice and it should be world renowned.”
The festival runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $30 for youth, $50 general admission and $99 for VIP, all-inclusive tickets. Children under 10 get in free, and those 20 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Attendees are encouraged to bring each blankets, lawn chairs, sunscreen, hat or sunglasses, friends, family and a good vibe.
Outside food, beverages or alcohol, weapons of any kind and large items that could hinder someone’s view are prohibited.