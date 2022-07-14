The first annual Alaska Canna-Fest 2022 kicks off at noon Friday in Fairbanks with music, comedy, food trucks and cannabis products galore.
Headlining the event both Friday and Saturday night is the Matt Lewis Band. Comedy duo Jerry and Glenner are also performing, along with the Benefield Blues Band, hip-hop artist Tony Taylor, Anchorage musician grace.c.elliot and more.
Twenty venders are lined up to show off the latest marijuana products, including Red Run Cannabis Company, based in Kenai, famous for its Hashade drinks, which are available in retail stores in Fairbanks. The age 21 and older trade show runs both Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight at the Mushers Hall in Fairbanks, 925 Farmers Loop Road.
Tickets are $12 for a day pass and $25 for a night pass. A weekend pass costs $50 and includes camping — both tent and recreation vehicles are welcome — on 40 acres at the Mushers Hall. Tickets are available at aktickets.com or at the event.
“This is an AMCO [Alaska Marijuana Control Office] approved cannabis trade show — the first one ever in Interior Alaska,” said Jessica Kerr, event coordinator for Alaska Cannabist magazine. “You can physically look at the product to see who grows the best,” she said. “They are all going to be displayed in glass jars. That is the AMCO rule.”
Trade show goers will be eligible for hourly giveaways, including jewelry and apparel, and will be asked to vote on their favorite booth.
Local marijuana companies to be represented at the first annual Canna-Fest include True Dank and Good Titrations, trade show sponsors, as well as GoodSinse, Chena Cannabis and One Hit Wonder. Wasilla-based companies Green Degree and Hempire-Co. will also be there.
Food, clothing and jewelry vendors are also planned.
“We have 10 amazing food trucks,” Kerr said.
Waffles, corn dogs, cheesesteaks, wings, ice cream and more will be available.
“You don’t have to pay to get into that,” Kerr said. “The food trucks are outside of the event. You can just come and eat.”
The Radio Station and Sound Reinforcement Specialists are also Canna-Fest sponsors.