If you visit the newest art exhibit at the Bear Gallery at Pioneer Park’s Centennial Center, you’ll never look at the boreal forest the same again.

“In Time of Change: Boreal Forest Stories” debuted as part of Arctic Fest, a new annual festival bringing together art and science to focus on climate change. Science provides factual information while art provides creative interpretation.

