It takes work to illustrate a children’s book.
A new traveling exhibit at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum is a fascinating look at how four different Alaska illustrators approach their work: Jim Fowler, Evon Zerbetz, Michaela Goade and Mitchell Watley. Each has a unique perspective.
Adult family members might want to tag along with their little ones to check out this exhibit, which also provides activity stations for hands-on fun.
The exhibit comes to Fairbanks via Museums AK, the state museum association. Fairbanks Children’s Museum Director Meredith Maple said when she learned the exhibit was available for rent, it seemed like the perfect fit for the children’s museum. But the museum couldn’t afford the price of renting, transporting, installing and maintaining the exhibit.
“Knowing Alaska 529 supports projects that inspire lifelong learning, I asked to sit down and pitch the sponsorship to them — and they loved it,” Maple said.
Alaska 529 director Lael Oldmixon said sponsorship was a perfect fit for the organization.
“The work at the Children’s Museum, sparking love of learning and curiosity aligns beautifully with our brand and what we value as an organization,” Oldmixon said. “We want to support initiatives that help to influence children in a positive way toward literacy and learning. When children are inspired and have access to these types of activities and exhibits, these learning moments can be a lifelong impact for them.”
Alaska 529 is an education savings plan program designed to make it easy to save for education. It also regularly supports literacy programs and projects statewide.
“We have big goals with Alaska 529,” Oldmixon said. “We really want to see these young people grow up and thrive. Supporting these organizations is one way we can do that.”
It’s never too early for youngsters to be exposed to career exploration. An exhibit like this provides a glimpse at a career illustrating children’s books.
“Whoever said ‘Play is serious business,’” Oldmixon said, “we totally agree with that.”
The various sections of the exhibit show the process of making a 32-page children’s book. The four featured artists come alive in the exhibit via video, answering kid questions like “How do you do that?” and “How long does it take?” There are answers to more detailed questions like “How do artists deal with drawing the same animals over and over again?”
Visitors to the exhibit will learn what different artist studios feel like. They can also work on their own sketches at activity stations in the gallery.
Each featured artist approaches illustrating a little differently, depending upon their expertise.
Artist Jim Fowler is a plein air (outdoor) landscape painter who begins with sketches, then paints his illustrations in acrylic after storyboarding the images.
Artist Evon Zerbetz is a longtime printmaker. She uses carving tools to carve into linoleum to create linocuts. She then inks the plans and prints her work by hand.
Artist Michaela Goade, whose Tlinget name is Sheit.een, sketches and paints in watercolor and then adds digital finishing touches.
Mitch Watley sketches in pencil first, then colors those sketches digitally on the computer.
The exhibit will remain at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum until early 2023.
The Fairbanks Children’s Museum is open Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 per person. Museum members always play for free.
Illustrating Alaska is presented by ExhibitAK and the Alaska State Museum with support from Alaska State Libraries, Friends of the Alaska State Library, Archives, and Museum; Alaska Litho; Sealaska Heritage Institute — Baby Raven Reads program; Alaska Robotics; Lucid Reverie; Rainy Retreat bookshop; and Hearthside Books.