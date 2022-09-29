It takes work to illustrate a children’s book.

A new traveling exhibit at the Fairbanks Children’s Museum is a fascinating look at how four different Alaska illustrators approach their work: Jim Fowler, Evon Zerbetz, Michaela Goade and Mitchell Watley. Each has a unique perspective.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.