After a one-year hiatus due to Covid, The Fairbanks Funny Fest is back for the 21st installment.
The Funny Fest was created 22 years ago by Fairbanks comedy enthusiasts Jerry Evans and Glenner Anderson as a way to share their love of stand-up comedy as an art form and to showcase local and national comedians. As they’ve done in the past, the second weekend will feature a celebrity roast benefitting the United Way of the Tanana Valley and a larger headliner for the The Funny Fest Finale. The 2022 roast honoree is a popular North Pole restauranteur, Benny Lin. This year’s finale headliner is one of Comedy Central’s Top 100 Comedians of All Time, Paul Rodriguez.
Although the youngest generation know him from his role in the current motion picture “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” Paul Rodriguez is known to most as one of the best-known Latino comedians with a career spanning nearly four decades in comedy clubs, film and television. Rodriguez started as a comedian in the 1980s and rose to rule Latin comedy that decade and the next. He’s ranked No. 74 on Comedy Central’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups of all Time. Rodriguez starred in his very own comedy series a.k.a. Pablo on ABC, becoming only the second Latino to do so (Freddy Prinze was the first) while holding the distinct honor for being the first television show about a Mexican-American family on mainstream American television. His unique brand of humor that is a perfect blend of his Latin heritage the American dream and his undeniable universal appeal. As an actor and comedian, Rodriguez’s multi-faceted career includes starring roles and featured appearances in over 45 films and countless television series and comedy specials.
Among his many credits Rodriguez has also made guest appearances on several Late Night shows including “The Wanda Sykes Show,” “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “Last Call with Carson Daly” and “Politically Incorrect.” Additionally, he has guest starred in several TV series including “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” “Shaken Not Stirred,” DIRECTV’s “Supreme Court of Comedy,” Showtime’s original series “Resurrection Boulevard” and “American Family.” He has also lent his voice to popular animated series including “King of the Hill,” “Dora the Explorer” and “The Proud Family.”
Rodriguez’s film credits include “Without Men” with Eva Longoria and Christian Slater, “Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore,” “The Deported,” “I’m Not Like That No More” with comedian Felipe Esparza (2010 “Last Comic Standing” winner), Disney’s blockbuster hit “Beverly Hills Chihuahua,” “The World’s Fastest Indian,” “A Cinderella Story,” “How to Get the Man’s Foot Outta Your Ass,” “Ali,” “Tortilla Soup,” “Crocodile Dundee in LA,” “Rat Race,” “Bloodwork,” “Chasing Papi” and “D.C. Cab,” among others.
As an accomplished writer director and producer for television, motion pictures and feature shows, Rodriguez has several hit projects to his credit including the comedy concert film “The Original Latin Kings of Comedy” which he executive produced and starred in along with Cheech Marin George Lopez and Carlos Mencia; the feature film “A Million to Juan” which he also wrote directed and starred in; and six comedy specials for HBO including “Loco Slam,” “Live in San Quentin” and “Idiots and Armadillos.” As executive producer he recently struck comedy again with his Comedy Central stand-up concert DVD “Comedy Rehab.” In addition to his many hit comedy specials in English Rodriguez has the distinguished credit of performing the first-ever one-hour standup comedy special in Spanish “Dime Con Quien Andas “ for Telemundo.
Voted one of the most influential Hispanics in America and awarded the Ruben Salazar Award by The National Council of La Raza (NCLR) the largest national Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization in the United States Rodriguez has remained a constant force in his community and the world of comedy throughout his career.
In addition to writing directing producing and performing across the country Rodriguez enjoys spending time with his granddaughter, Heaven, and his two sons, Paul Rodriguez Jr., aka professional skateboarder and gold medal winner P-Rod, and his younger son, Lukas. He also enjoys spending time with his three eccentric Chihuahuas, Mooska, Chica and Luna (formerly known as Lady Gaga) who Rodriguez adopted from an animal rescue shelter.