Eric Francois of Wasilla created the winning poster for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic. Shawna Pauley of Two Rivers created the winning pin for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic.
Erin Francois
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Eric Francois of Wasilla created the winning poster for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic. Shawna Pauley of Two Rivers created the winning pin for the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic.
Erin Francois
Erin Francois of Wasilla has never been to Nenana, but she has won the Nenana Ice Classic poster contest three times — 2017, 2019 and 2023.
The key? Finding something new and different to put on the poster every year.
“I try to do something a little different than in past posters,” she said. “Something that draws attention.”
This year, she thought to herself, “I’ll bet they do fireworks. I’ll paint fireworks.”
She entered over the years because it seemed like a fun contest.
“I just paint for myself mainly,” she said. “I thought, I’ll try it. If I don’t win, at least I tried.”
When she does win, the coolest thing is seeing her poster hanging up everywhere tickets are sold.
“That was amazing,” she said.
This year, once she settled on the fireworks idea, she had to do a little research, figuring out how to accurately paint fireworks. She likes the way it turned out.
“Painting is one thing I do to relax when I’m stressed out,” she said. “I just mainly give my art out as gifts.”
Will she enter again next year? Maybe.
“I wonder what other ideas there could be out there,” she said. “I like seeing what other people come up with too.”
She revealed that she never has been to Nenana.
“I’ve been in Alaska since I was 8 years old and I haven’t been to Nenana yet,” she said.
She appreciated the small cash prize she received for winning, but that was just a bonus, she said.
“Seeing it all over the place is just awesome in itself,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
Shawna Pauley
Shawna Pauley’s grandparents encouraged her for a long time to enter the Nenana Ice Classic poster contest.
“They just thought I should try to be doing some things with my art,” she said, from her home in Two Rivers.
Truth is, over the years, she created entries but never actually submitted them.
“Then I decided I was actually going to turn it in this time,” she said.
She was the runner-up for the poster contest and her artwork will now be turned into the 2023 Nenana Ice Classic pin.
“I’m really excited to see it,” she said. “I haven’t seen it yet.”
She created a lot of practice posters and each one was a little different.
“They just kind of evolved,” she said. “Adding things, taking them away.”
She was really good at procrastinating, she said.
Usually, Pauley sketches with charcoal, enjoys her hand at cartooning and recently took up digital art.
“That’s one of the reasons I ended up trying this time,” she said. “It was a lot easier to print and send it.”
Currently, she operates a home business selling stickers. It’s called Pauley Designs. She calls it a hobby. The stickers are Alaska themes, like sled dogs, grayling, salmon.
“The kind you put on a water bottle,” she said.
With two little children at home, those stickers end up all over the house, she said.
The cash prize of $200 was a “pleasant surprise,” she said.
It looks like her grandparents were right in nudging her to get outside her comfort zone and share her art this way, by entering the Nenana Ice Classic poster contest.
“I’m never gonna live this down,” she said. “Grandpa was right.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.