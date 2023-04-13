Fairbanks Arts hosted guest juror Alanna DeRocchi for the sixth annual Spring Juried Exhibition, on display this month in the Bear Gallery.

Artists were invited to respond to the concept of food, which was chosen by a public vote conducted earlier this year. The Interior arts community submitted 126 pieces for consideration. DeRocchi chose 73 to be displayed in the exhibition.

Missy Ballinghoff is communications and outreach coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.