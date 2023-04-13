Fairbanks Arts hosted guest juror Alanna DeRocchi for the sixth annual Spring Juried Exhibition, on display this month in the Bear Gallery.
Artists were invited to respond to the concept of food, which was chosen by a public vote conducted earlier this year. The Interior arts community submitted 126 pieces for consideration. DeRocchi chose 73 to be displayed in the exhibition.
“Overall, I was looking for evidence of individual expression through the artists’ chosen material as well as a unique perspective on food as a conceptual theme,” she said.
DeRocchi, a term assistant professor of ceramics and studio technician at the University of Alaska Anchorage, honored eight artists with awards or honorable mentions.
Juror’s Choice went to “Jarred Smoked Salmon Stump Stool” by Rachelle Dowdy. Second place went to “Big Beer” by Scott Holladay, and third place went to “It’s OK to Play with Your Food” by Janlee Irving.
Honorable mentions were awarded to “Avataqsiaq” by Caitlynn Hanna, “Seaweed Snack” by Kyle Agustines, “Mother’s Milk 1: meditations on 7,300 hours of nursing my children” by Jasmine Johnson-Kennedy, “Contamination/OCD” by Emylee McCormick, and “Spam Bob” by Barbara Kalen.
“Food can be sustenance, food can be tradition, food can be culture, food can be a metaphor, and food can be anything you hunger for,” DeRocchi said.
Fairbanks Arts holds annual juried exhibitions to showcase new work by Interior Alaskan artists and contracts with artists, university faculty, curators and museum professionals (statewide and nationwide) to ensure the broadest spectrum of critical appraisal for juried exhibitions.
The exhibition is on view through April 29 in the Bear Gallery. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.
An awards ceremony during the First Friday Reception on April 7 saw more than 300 people attend. Snacks and refreshments during the reception were sponsored by AARP in conjunction with the Fairbanks 50+ Summit. Sophie Station Suites sponsored DeRocchi’s visit for FAA.
The exhibition is free and open to the public. More information can be found online at fairbanksarts.org.
Fairbanks Arts Association programs are made possible by the Fairbanks North Star Borough, Alaska State Council on the Arts, Emerald Isle, the Richard L. and Diane M. Block Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, Mt.McKinley Bank, and individual and corporate contributions.
Missy Ballinghoff is communications and outreach coordinator with the Fairbanks Arts Association.