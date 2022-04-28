Homegrown indie songwriter Emily Anderson will release a new full-length album “Salt & Water” in her “favorite hometown of Fairbanks” on May 27. A single from that album, “Faker,” will debut May 6.
The album “is truly charmingly unhinged,” Anderson said. “I think we can all relate to that after the last 2½ years we’ve all had.”
Although Anderson lives in Los Angeles now, she returns to Alaska regularly and will be back in June to perform at Alaska Yogafest and in July to teach and help coordinate visiting artists for the Fairbanks Summer Arts Festival.
The album is the result of years of work and includes songs she has often performed, like “Margaret” and “Angeline,” but this is the first time those songs have been recorded or officially released.
She planned to record the album in April 2020, but then the Covid-19 pandemic hit.
“You always make plans for an album and they change,” she said. “I just didn’t know it would change to this extent. “If it hadn’t, a good chunk of songs on the album wouldn’t exist. It all worked out for the best.”
The theme of the album? “The non-linear nature of grief.”
“I didn’t want to write a grief album that was all slow, sad songs,” she said. “It definitely covers the full emotional gamut. I like to think of it as in two acts. Act 1 is charmingly unhinged. Act 2 is more of a sonic hug.”
Songwriting helped her work through her own grief after the sudden death of close friend and colleague Sarah Mitchell in 2018.
“There’s a lot of joy and friendship on the album,” she noted. “I like that there are those elements of the time we did share and all of that good stuff.”
The award-winning song “Gold” is also remastered on the album. Released in 2021, “Gold” reflects Anderson’s determination to find light in tough times. The song was placed in a national ad campaign with Miller Lite and was a finalist in both the American Songwriter and Songwriting University Song Contests.
A few singles from the album will be released throughout the month of May.
Lead single “Faker” is about how all of us scroll through the Internet every day.
“‘Faker’ is a delicious cocktail of imposter syndrome, hooky electric guitars and don’t stop scrolling energy,” she said. “It’s the perfect indie anthem for anyone who has ever felt like an imposter in the digital age.”
It was produced by tender punk pioneer Sarah Tudzin, of the renowned Illuminati Hotties.
“Faker” was originally written as part of a 30 songs in 30 days challenge where Anderson’s supporters and fans submitted song suggestions, which she turned into songs and videos every day for 30 days. “The lyrics were inspired by the all-too-real experience of scrolling through social media and reveling in the inadequacies of your own life while simultaneously participating in the ruse of the highlight reel,” according to a news release.
The single “Toxic Positivity” debuts on May 13.
“This is about those well-intentioned but generally unhelpful comments you receive when going through a difficult time,” she said. “The cliches, like ‘Time heals all wounds’ and ‘There are reasons for everything.’”
“That is the charmingly unhinged chapter of the album,” she added.
The song “Margaret” debuts on May 20. She put this in the “charmingly unhinged” column as well.
A release party is scheduled at Goldie’s in downtown Fairbanks on May 28. Tickets are on sale now.
For Anderson, Goldie’s is the perfect place to share her music.
“It will be an indoor/outdoor show,” she said. “I just love Goldie’s. It’s so fulfilling, bringing together all these things.”
See her website at www.emilyandersonak.com.