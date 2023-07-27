Can’t wait for Thanksgiving? You don’t have to.
This weekend, the Fairbanks Drama Association (FDA) and Fairbanks Children’s Theater (FCT) are presenting “Mashed Potatoes and Davey,” which opens Friday for one weekend of performances only.
The production is the culmination of a three week summer camp FDA and FCT put on each year called Teen Ensemble.
“They’re so enthusiastic. There’s nothing that they won’t try,” said Cindy Wright, executive director of FDA and FCT. “They’re amazing and so courageous and ready to take risks.”
The young actors were fully immersed in the process of producing a play. They started by auditioning and getting their roles, and then practicing and diving into character development.
“This is really a wonderful place for kids who are rather introverted and shy and just can’t see themselves doing anything on stage, performing in character and presenting a story,” Wright said. “Because when they’re successful at it, it’s really character developing and growth developing and it gives them such confidence.”
The play follows a family during the week of Thanksgiving and features falling bowls of mashed potatoes, an invisible dog, and turkey and pilgrim costumes.
“We just love the holidays, what can I say? And the kids, oh, how much fun for them? They get to eat mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. They are so excited. They keep saying, Ms. Cindy, what are you baking? When are you baking?” Wright said.
This year, campers also got the chance to learn theater sports and choreography from theater director and local playwright, Carey Seward
“The students are so excited to learn to dance! They have done a wonderful job with the choreography and it has been a blast to teach such a fun group,” Seward said.
They’ve had multiple returning students this year as well as a new play director, David Wright. With new directors, they’re able to broaden their skillset and learn new things about drama that they wouldn’t have otherwise.
“They’re gonna need these skills as adults. We all know, now that we’ve gone through school and worked different jobs, that you need to have public speaking skills,” Wright said. “So learning this in theater camps is awesome because they get to have fun, and they learn how to work as an ensemble.”
Participants in this year’s camp range from 11 years old to 16. “The kids are quite different from the beginning of camp to the last week of camp, and I’m hopeful their parents will see this and the amazing potential that their children have,” Wright said.
This family-friendly production is recommended for all ages. Evening performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 30. Tickets are $10 for all ages and can be purchased at the box office before showtime.
The show runs a little more than one hour long and is onstage at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre, 1852 Second Ave., in an air conditioned building.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.
