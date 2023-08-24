The Tanana Yukon Historical Society is hosting a birthday party for Judge James Wickersham, who turns 166 years old today.
The party is 1-4 p.m. today at the Wickersham House Museum in Pioneer Park.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Tanana Yukon Historical Society is hosting a birthday party for Judge James Wickersham, who turns 166 years old today.
The party is 1-4 p.m. today at the Wickersham House Museum in Pioneer Park.
“Please join us for good conversation and light refreshments,” an email announcement from the historical group reads.
For more information about TYHS, please check out our website www.tananayukonhistory.org or call 907-488-3383. All TYHS events are free and open to the public.