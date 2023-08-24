Wickersham House

Kris Capps/News-Miner

Actor Steve Mitchell portrays Judge James Wickersham during a re-enactment in Pioneer Park.

 Kris Capps/News-Miner

The Tanana Yukon Historical Society is hosting a birthday party for Judge James Wickersham, who turns 166 years old today.

The party is 1-4 p.m. today at the Wickersham House Museum in Pioneer Park.