Longtime Fairbanks rapper Alaska Redd is celebrating the drop of his sixth full length album, “O.G.A.R.,” on April 20 after a nearly four-year hiatus from his latest record release.
“I’m very excited for it,” said Redd, who finished working on the 12-track album in early March. “This one is me kind of going back to my roots ... The undertones of the album are a lot slower pitch and a little bit darker.”
For the rapper, Fairbanks has served as his longtime creative inspiration, a city with musical roots that are often overlooked. Since beginning his local career in the mid-1990s, the artist has seen the local rap and hip-hop music scene grow rapidly.
“I had to learn all this stuff about producing and making music, and running these electronic pieces of equipment. I had no idea what I was doing,” he said, reflecting on his early start in Fairbanks. “We just kind of figured it out on our own.”
The album title and inspiration for the project came from his longtime rap career in Interior Alaska. Much like his five previous album releases, the full-length record boasts a range of styles, beats and guest appearances.
“‘O.G.A.R.’ is an acronym for OJ Alaska Redd,” the songwriter explained. “[The album] is like an evolution through my discography and my growth as an MC and an artist.”
“I’m one of the originators of hip-hop music in this state. I’m one of the first people that were like, like I said, putting out real products, putting out albums,” he said. “I’m putting together tours through the entire state ... I do it every single summer.”
With 12 songs in length, Redd advises fans to listen to the album from beginning to end, to honor the cohesive flow he intended. T
he album is fully produced by Redd, under his label Redd Dot records.
“I really pride myself in putting the collection together in a certain way,” said Redd.
“I like to make it flow from like start to finish…It’s not necessarily written like a story, but the way I like to lay out the tracks it kind of plays out like that.
Looking back on his decades-long career, Redd feels grateful for the people and community who have come to embrace the local rap and hip hop culture in Fairbanks.
“I feel very blessed and very fortunate and honored to even be a part of it,” he said. “We didn’t have that culture here back in the day.”
Redd is hosting a free listening party for the album’s release on April 20 at Good Titrations. The free event will begin at 4:20 p.m.
“People can come in and kind of just vibe with me,” he said.
“I’m going to be playing the album from front to back and I’m going to kind of like, stop, and talk about the songs after they play.”
“O.G.A.R” will be released in CD format as well as all digital streaming and downloading platforms. All of Redd’s music is available for listening through streaming and on his website at alaskaredd.com.
