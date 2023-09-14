Heartstream Yoga offers a six-week beginner’s class in Argentine Tango starting next week.
Heartstream Yoga offers a six-week beginner’s class in Argentine Tango starting next week.
May Nguyen, a classic ballroom dancer, and Galen Cook, a west coast swing dancer, are teaching the dance which originated in Buenos Aires.
This is the their fifth time teaching a beginning series class at Heartstream.
“We teach the fundamentals,” Cook said. “It’s bricks and mortar.
It’s like building a house. You need a solid foundation and good framing.”
Cook said that Argentine Tango can be difficult to learn, but good footwork, styling, and floor craft are key for patient beginners.
The course starts on Sept. 22 at Heartstream Yoga, 3677 College Road, College Campus Corner Mall #1.
Classes are held at 7:15 p.m. on Fridays for six-weeks. The course costs $70.
Open tango practice starts at 8:30 p.m.
Fridays for all levels and costs $7 at the door. Learn more at heartstreamyoga.com.