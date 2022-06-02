UAF sign

The sign at the main entrance to the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus. Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

 Caitlin Miller/News-Miner

The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Healthy Living lecture series starting on June 7, offering presentations by medical specialists and experts.

The free 10-lecture series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. Lectures will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the BP Design Theatre, located on the fourth floor of the ELIF building on the UAF Fairbanks campus.

The presentations will also be livestreamed and available as recordings online. For more information about those options, visit uaf.edu/summer/events.

The summer schedule includes:

June 7 — “The Imperative of Weight Management: Latest Findings and a Path Forward,” Dr. Russ Pierce, family medicine

June 14 — “Presbycardia: The Aging Heart,” Dr. Romel Wrenn, cardiologist

June 21 — “Varicose Veins: How Treatment Can Keep You Healthy and Active,” Dr. Don Ives, family medicine

June 28 — “Improving Sleep and Using Novel Technologies,” Dr. Clay Triplehorn, family medicine

July 12 — “The Evolution of Diagnostic Imaging in Fairbanks and What’s Around the Corner,” Dr. Kier Fowler and Dr. Jordan Ross, diagnostic radiologists

July 19 — “Responding to a Pandemic: What They Never Taught in Medical School,” Dr. Kathleen Carey, family medicine

July 26 — “The Aging Eye: Common Disorders and Treatments,” Dr. Stan Fuller, ophthalmologist

Aug. 2 — “Alaska’s Health Scorecard: Moving Toward a Healthier Alaska,” Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska chief medical officer

Aug. 9 — “Resuming Normal Activity After a Heart Scare,” Ivy Hollinrake, nurse manager

Aug. 16 — “Aging in Place in Fairbanks,” Beth Grey, project manager

For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.

