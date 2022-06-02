The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Healthy Living lecture series starting on June 7, offering presentations by medical specialists and experts.
The free 10-lecture series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. Lectures will be at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at the BP Design Theatre, located on the fourth floor of the ELIF building on the UAF Fairbanks campus.
The presentations will also be livestreamed and available as recordings online. For more information about those options, visit uaf.edu/summer/events.
The summer schedule includes:
June 7 — “The Imperative of Weight Management: Latest Findings and a Path Forward,” Dr. Russ Pierce, family medicine
June 14 — “Presbycardia: The Aging Heart,” Dr. Romel Wrenn, cardiologist
June 21 — “Varicose Veins: How Treatment Can Keep You Healthy and Active,” Dr. Don Ives, family medicine
June 28 — “Improving Sleep and Using Novel Technologies,” Dr. Clay Triplehorn, family medicine
July 12 — “The Evolution of Diagnostic Imaging in Fairbanks and What’s Around the Corner,” Dr. Kier Fowler and Dr. Jordan Ross, diagnostic radiologists
July 19 — “Responding to a Pandemic: What They Never Taught in Medical School,” Dr. Kathleen Carey, family medicine
July 26 — “The Aging Eye: Common Disorders and Treatments,” Dr. Stan Fuller, ophthalmologist
Aug. 2 — “Alaska’s Health Scorecard: Moving Toward a Healthier Alaska,” Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska chief medical officer
Aug. 9 — “Resuming Normal Activity After a Heart Scare,” Ivy Hollinrake, nurse manager
Aug. 16 — “Aging in Place in Fairbanks,” Beth Grey, project manager
For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.