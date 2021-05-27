The University of Alaska Fairbanks will host the Healthy Living lecture series starting on June 1, offering presentations by a variety of specialists and experts on medical issues.
The free 11-lecture series is presented by UAF Summer Sessions and Lifelong Learning. Lectures can be viewed in person at 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the BP Design Theater, on the fourth floor of the ELIF building on the UAF Fairbanks campus. Mike Powers, former CEO of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, is coordinator for this year’s series and will host each lecture.
Masks are required for unvaccinated people attending the events. The lectures will also be webcast at media.uaf.edu and posted on the Summer Sessions website afterward at www.uaf.edu/summer/events.
The series begins with Allan Katz, the former U.S. ambassador to Portugal, discussing “Building Healthy Communities: Resetting Expectations — the Need for Civil Discourse.” Katz is the founder and CEO of American Public Square, an organization that brings together non-like-minded people to engage in civil, fact-based dialogue about polarizing issues. An outdoor reception will follow.
The rest of the summer schedule includes:
June 8 — “Healthy Living and Resilience in the Time of COVID,” Dr. Angie Ramirez and Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska Department of Health and Human Services
June 15 — “Doctor, Doctor, I Got the Blues, I Got a Bad Case of the Dr. Google News! — The Physician-Patient Relationship in the Age of the Internet,” Dr. Grayson Westfall, family medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic
June 22 — “Heart Health: Common Arrhythmias and Seeking Medical Care,” Dr. Romel Wrenn, cardiologist, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital
June 29 — “What to Know about Dental Implants: How and Why and When?” Dr. Clay Van Leeuwen, Alaska Oral and Facial Surgery Center
July 13 — “Methamphetamines: Lessons Learned from the Medical Perspective,” Dr. Pete Dillon, family medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic
July 20 — “COVID-19/20/21 — Lessons Learned,” Dr. Mishelle Nace, pediatrician, Tanana Valley Clinic
July 27 — “Food Allergies: Reactions, Risks and Resources,” Dr. Tony Bonitatibus, allergist, Tanana Valley Clinic
Aug. 3 — “Healthy Living After 55: Housing, Exercise, Behavioral Health, Driving and Other Realities,” Dr. Clay Triplehorn, family medicine, and Dr. Daniel McCulley, geriatric medicine and family medicine, Tanana Valley Clinic
Aug. 10 — “Breast Cancer Reconstruction,” Dr. Erick Martell, plastic surgeon, Tanana Valley Clinic
Aug. 17 — “ Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Things My Mother Didn’t Talk About,” Dr. Jessica Highfill, OB/GYN, Tanana Valley Clinic
The Healthy Living lecture series is sponsored by Foundation Health Partners. For more information, visit www.uaf.edu/summer/events or call 907-474-7021.
