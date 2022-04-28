More than two years after closing its doors due to the pandemic, the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre is set to reopen on Friday — kicking off the season with a two-day playwright festival.
The 20th annual Alaska 8 x 10 Playwright Festival will feature eight, 10-minute plays written by Alaska playwrights. The short productions begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the theater at 1852 Second Ave.
“We are so excited to welcome our patrons back to the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre,” said Steve Mitchell, Fairbanks Drama Association board vice president and Looking Glass Group Theatre member. “The 8 x 10 Minute Play Festival is the perfect venue to showcase the creativity and imagination of Alaskan playwrights.”
The 10-minute plays were originally submitted to the Fairbanks Drama Association in 2020, but plans to present the festival were canceled due to the pandemic. The 2022 festival is produced by members of the Looking Glass Group Theatre, including Anne Hanley, Susie Hackett and Steve Mitchell.
In December, the Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre suffered from the unexpected loss of longtime Managing Director Peggy Ferguson — the woman responsible for a plethora of theatrical shows in Fairbanks, from dramas to musicals. She was 75.
“We dedicate this year’s 8 x 10 Alaska Playwrights Festival to our dear friend, Peggy Ferguson,” said Anne Hanley, co-founder of Looking Glass Group Theatre. “May she watch over us all with kindness and love as the Looking Glass Group Theatre, Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre continues to support and showcase the amazing talents of Alaskan playwrights. Rest in peace my dear friend and fellow collaborator.”
Located near downtown Fairbanks, the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre underwent upgrades to its air handling system and repairs to the fire warning system during the two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus.
“These improvements were necessary in order to reopen the theatre to the public and to ensure a safe environment for the many community volunteers who help to bring great shows to the stage,” a Fairbanks Drama Association news release stated.
The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. Friday, an hour before showtime. Tickets can also be purchased online at AKtickets.com, over the phone by calling 907-456-7529 or in person at the Hap Ryder Riverfront Theatre between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.