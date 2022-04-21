The Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre is reopening on April 29 and 30 for the 20th Annual Alaska 8 x 10 Playwright Festival brought to the community by the producer’s Looking Glass Group Theatre.
The producers of the festival include Anne Hanley, Susie Hackett and Steve Mitchell, presenting eight 10-minute plays that were written by Alaska playwrights and submitted to FDA back in 2020. The plans to present the 8 x 10 Festival were canceled due to statewide Covid-19 closures and additional requirements for building maintenance upgrades and repairs, including a fire warning system and new air handling system.
“These improvements were necessary in order re-open the theater to the public and to ensure a safe environment for the many community volunteers who help to bring great shows to the stage,” a news release from the theater states.
A missing former member of the Looking Glass Group Theatre who was a founding member and the executive director for 19 years at FDA/FCT is Peggy Ferguson. Additional challenges have occurred for the two organizations after the unexpected passing of Ferguson in December 2021.
“We dedicate this year’s 8 x 10 Alaska Playwrights Festival to our dear friend, Peggy Ferguson,“ said Anne Hanley, co-founder of Looking Glass Grojup. “May she watch over us all with kindness and love as the Looking Glass Group Theatre, and Fairbanks Drama Association and Fairbanks Children’s Theatre, continues to support and showcase the amazing talents of Alaskan Playwrights. Rest in peace dear friend and fellow collaborator,” Hanley said in the release.
The box office opens at 6:30 p.m. one hour prior to show time, and tickets can be purchased online at AKtickets.com or by calling 907-456-7529.
Guests can stop by the theater at 1852 Second Avenue to purchase tickets between 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.