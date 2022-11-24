Fairbanks Arts Association will host the Handmade Holiday Market at Pioneer Park this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park.
There will be over 70 vendors this year offering a variety of handmade goods, including botanical jewelry, sweet treats, soaps, pottery, crocheted dolls and more. In addition to vendors, there will be live music, a silent auction supporting Fairbanks Arts Association, and the Pioneer Park Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. There will also be activities for children, including train rides through the park, storytime with the Imagination Library, free books for kids from Literacy Council, ornament craft time with the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, and chances to meet Santa from 1–4 p.m.
Fairbanks Arts will also have a CommuniTREE designated for donations to Bread Line, Inc., an anti-hunger organization serving the Fairbanks community since 1984. Bread Line depends on grants, donations and volunteers to feed Fairbanks. Bread Line could use your help in providing snacks, socks, hats, gloves, hand-warmers, etc., to help our community members in need.
The Hutchinson Girls Softball team will run a coat check in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts lobby.
During the Handmade Holiday Market, the Bear Gallery will be open for the final day of “Limited Edition: An Exhibition of Small Works!” This exhibition features artwork no larger than 12-inches in any direction made by Interior Alaska artists; all works are for sale and available to take home on the spot.