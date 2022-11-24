Santa Train

Santa Claus warms up after a ride through Pioneer Park. Courtesy Tanana Valley Railroad Museum

Fairbanks Arts Association will host the Handmade Holiday Market at Pioneer Park this weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Alaska Centennial Center for the Arts in Pioneer Park.

There will be over 70 vendors this year offering a variety of handmade goods, including botanical jewelry, sweet treats, soaps, pottery, crocheted dolls and more. In addition to vendors, there will be live music, a silent auction supporting Fairbanks Arts Association, and the Pioneer Park Christmas tree lighting at 5 p.m. There will also be activities for children, including train rides through the park, storytime with the Imagination Library, free books for kids from Literacy Council, ornament craft time with the Fairbanks Children’s Museum, and chances to meet Santa from 1–4 p.m.