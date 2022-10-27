UA Museum of North
Celebrate Halloween from 4-6 p.m. at the Museum of the North on Monday, Oct. 31. See bones, bugs, bats and birds. Meet staff, learn about collections and explore the galleries. Costumes are encouraged.
Admission is free. Donations of canned food for the Fairbanks Community Food Bank are requested. For more information about the museum’s programs and events, visit www.uaf.edu/museum or call 474-7505.
Spooky Skate
Fairbanks North Star Borough hosts a Spooky Skate on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at Big Dipper Ice Arena. Admission is free for those who come in costume.
Trick or Treat Town
Halloween Trick or Treat Town is Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12-7 p.m. at Pioneer Park. Tickets are $5 in advance at fairbankshalloween.com or $8 at the door.
Halloween Carnival
Two Rivers Elementary hosts a Halloween Carnival from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
Dress in costume for Halloween stories from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, at Noel Wien Public Library. This program is geared for children three to six years old but all children are welcome.
Spooky Walk
Mt. McKinley Animal Hospital hosts a spooky walk at 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Trick or treat with your pet and participate in the costume contest.
Cruella
Cruella is playing at the Carlson Center at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 27. Tickets are $5.
Halloween Carnival
Doyon shareholders are invited to a Halloween Carnival from 3-6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, in the Doyon Plaza.
Drive Through
Drive through the haunted trails hosted by the Boy Scouts for $20 per car at the Fairbanks Ice Art Park at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29, at 5 p.m.
City Hall
Fairbanks City Hall, 800 Cushman St, will pass out candy indoors to trick or treaters from 3 p.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
