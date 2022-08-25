Want to know how scientists learn about Earth’s ionosphere, the region between Earth’s lower atmosphere and the vacuum of space?

The public will have that opportunity Saturday at open house of the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. The facility, widely known simply as HAARP, is in Gakona. This event will provide an opportunity for members of the public to see this world-class research facility firsthand and to learn about the science questions the facility seeks to answer. HAARP attracts scientists from universities, government and the private sector.

