The Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) is the home of a ton of great Role Playing Games (RPGs). You could name any old curio released between 1990 and the death of the original PlayStation and I’d guarantee you it has a cult following. This is due in great part to the efforts of the Aeon Genesis Translation Project, who made several translation patches available over the years, including that of Live A Live.
The gameplay, while often very obtuse, trims a lot of action-RPG fat. Battles take place on 7x7 grids; players move their characters and choose which abilities to use, but things like magic points and refilling health between battles are streamlined. As it was released during this long period of semi-experimental RPGs, Live A Live significantly ups the novelty factor its competition relied on.
A common move at the time would be to have one or two highly fleshed-out gimmicks that would last the entire runtime, just enough to make a game distinct without having to reinvent the wheel. Live A Live has nine. Few of them really work for long, but the narrative is split up into several episodic chapters with their own atmospheres and features, each taking between two and five hours to complete.
The variety of Live A Live is such a major aspect of the game that the chapters feel like completely separate works, and the fact that different teams made each chapter really adds to that. The number of throughlines between the episodes is dwarfed by the number of odd concepts, any one of which can prove a welcome change from Live A Live’s more frustrating sequences.
Live A Live has one of the weirdest difficulty curves yet created by man. Bosses and strong enemies tend to have one or two strategies that will stunlock them to death, but are otherwise hellaciously tough.
Secret items and exploits the player would have no way of knowing how to get often verge on mandatory, and more moments than I can count rely on making you talk to everyone or inspect everything repeatedly.
The former problem plagues the wrestler and ninja arcs, the latter problem ruins the otherwise stellar sci-fi and mecha chapters, and the cowboy and kung fu chapters leave ways for confused players to accidentally softlock their saves. There is no ideal order to play the chapters in, since they all ramp up exponentially at the end, but none of them fail to make up for the others’ shortcomings.
As someone who routinely plays all the way through AAA video games, I’m preoccupied with runtime. In my experience, most games aren’t compelling enough to merit their runtime, because most games have large spans of dead space where nothing new is added or developed. Live A Live is the kind of game that, immediately after kicking your teeth in with a giant castle full of traps, will ask you if you wanna go kill cowboys with tin cans for an hour. This is an attitude I can get behind.
With the recent announcement of the Live A Live remake coming in June, now is a better time than ever to try it out.
IF YOU PLAY
Platform: SNES, Nintendo Switch
Price: $49.99 (Nintendo Switch)
Internet Usage (accounts for download size): 2 MB (SNES ROM)
Release Date: 9/2/1992 (SNES), 6/22/2022 (Switch)
Genre: Action-RPG
Developer: Square Enix
Challenge: Moderate
Novelty: High
Polish: Moderate