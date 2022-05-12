I grew up watching spaghetti westerns like “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly” and “For a Few Dollars More” on rotation so I’ve always had a soft spot for video games set in the west, particularly any that tap into admittedly campy mythical gunslingers and outlaws.
On the high end are games like “Call of Juarez: Gunslinger” that have you battling through the many tall tales of some crusty old cowboy and the excellent “Red Dead Redemption” to the more mundane, fencepost repair-filled “Red Dead Redemption II.”
“Weird West” is the latest entry into the western genre, bringing an excellent mix of storytelling, exploration and combat with a dose of high strangeness that makes it a must-play ... as long as you can get past its inelegant controls.
It’s a single-player game that takes you through the stories of five interconnected individuals spread out over dusty homesteads, abandoned mines, outlaw hideouts, mysterious swamps and bustling towns. While it draws on the wild west, it leans heavily into the “weird” plenty with the land also inhabited by human-eating vampires, grotesque pigmen and a secretive cabal of godlike immortals who are constantly meddling in the affairs of mortals.
The game gives players a lot of freedom in how they approach each story and mission, giving you the option to sneak around back or run in the front door guns blazing. There’s also plenty of decisions you’ll be making along the way that will have long-lasting impacts on how the story plays out. Also, every character in the world is killable if you want to try that out.
The world is presented in a big sprawling map marked with locations of interest that you can approach as you want. Feeling like that man-eating siren is too tough? Then spend some time tracking down bounties to gain experience and money to buy better equipment and, importantly, a horse.
The different characters you’ll play as is a great twist on the story, keeping things fresh throughout your time with the game. The stories all vary wildly from the former bounty hunter out for revenge to a member of the Lost Fire Nation — which is based loosely on the Anishinaabeg people, a collection of Native American tribes and people who were forced to relocate by colonization — striving to protect his people from the greedy wiindigoo while also working to change the minds of prejudicial trappers. Each is also a blank slate, meaning all the loot and equipment collected by your previous characters stays with them (though you can go knocking to see if they’ll join your posse), that gives you new opportunities to try out different weapons and abilities.
While the game is playable with a controller and available on consoles, it’s best suited for a mouse and keyboard where you can manage all the different abilities while still landing the trick shots. I played through most of the first character with a controller and was having a tough time with the game because the abilities are not the easiest to consistently activate with a controller.
Once you get the hang of the controls, though, the game comes to life and really feels like gunslinging your way through the weirdest wild west.
If You Play
Game: Weird West
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars
Platforms: PC (reviewed), PlayStation and Xbox
Price: $30, included with Xbox Games Pass subscription
Release Date: March 31, 2022
Rating: Mature