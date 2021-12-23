The last year was a weird one for games. The workplace disruptions from the pandemic’s first year were really felt in what has been a relatively barebones release schedule for big-ticket games. Still, 2021 had plenty of gems that brought new and unique ideas and experiences to the table. I’ve still got plenty more on my backlog to get through, but here’s my favorite games that stood out this year.
Inscryption
Part card game, part escape room and all mystery, “Inscryption” is just about one of the most compelling video games I’ve played in a long time. At its core, “Inscryption” is a simple enough card game with a spooky lo-fi vibe set in a mysterious cabin and an unseen opponent shrouded in darkness. Like many a cabin in the woods, there’s a lot more going on here than meets the eye. While I’d love to just gush about every twist and turn that the game has to offer, discovering it on your own is part of the fun. What I will say is that playing a game like this where the creative vision is so complete from top to bottom is just a pure joy to play and experience.
$20, PC
Valheim
I still get warm and fuzzy feelings thinking about my time with the open-world, Viking-themed survival game “Valheim” even if much of my time in it was spent battling the elements and hostile goblins. Few games encapsulated adventure and discovery quite like “Valheim” with an expansive and varied open world spread out across dozens of islands shrouded in mystery and danger. Best played with friends, “Valheim” made for moments—like the time my brothers and I crossed an ocean on a ramshackle raft, landed in a sunny grassland and were promptly wiped out by a deadly swarm of deathsquitoes—that were truly exciting, unique and memorable. Whether you’re wandering through the forest, building your home or crafting supplies for a world-spanning expedition, just about everything in “Valheim” feels worthwhile. Still in early access, 2021 has seen several significant updates to the game and even more are right around the corner.
$20, PC
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
It took more than a month of doggedly hunting to finally track down a PlayStation 5, but the shine quickly wore off once I burned through the short catalogue of games built specifically for all the bells and whistles of the new console. In the months after that, it gathered more dust than I’d like to admit. But it was all worth it with the arrival of “Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart,” the latest entry into the venerable “Ratchet and Clank” series that sends you adventuring across a colorful, Pixar-like universe. It’s both familiar and brand-new, taking full advantage of the PS5’s power to be one of the best-looking and best-playing exclusives that uses the adaptive triggers and lightning-fast loading times to full effect.
$50-70 (depending on sales), PS5
Deathloop
Absolutely drenched in character and atmosphere, “Deathloop” brings in gameplay to match complete with a mysterious island, a time loop and an arsenal of weapons and abilities. You’ll be tasked with taking down a handful of VIPs spread out across the island’s four distinct areas that are spread out over morning, noon, afternoon and evening, bringing significant changes to each area. It’s like a fine clockwork mechanism where one change in the morning might result in big changes in the afternoon—potentially bringing together your targets conveniently together in one area. And like a fine clock, you’ve got plenty of tools to mess things up and have a load of fun while doing so.
$30-$60 (depending on sales), PS5 and PC
Games that keep on tickin’: Phasmophobia and Fall Guys
Most games come and go, their initial offerings being pretty much there’s ever to see and experience. For most games that’s fine, but for multiplayer-focused games that can mean a great time gets stale quickly. That’s not the case for the ghost-hunting “Phasmophobia” and the madcap “Fall Guys” that both saw big, meaningful updates in 2021 that changed up the formula with brand-new content. “Phasmophobia” got not only a refresh to its graphics but a load of new ghosts and cursed items to keep each hunt feeling just as creepy as it did on when we first played it. “Fall Guys” has continued with a regular update in new levels and seasons that have brought brilliant new challenges and modes that tie your fate to your team’s success, meaning there’s less downtime for everyone.
Phasmophobia is $14 on Steam, Fall Guys is $20 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch and iOS
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.