I’ve made many memories with the Diablo series — getting the demo for the first on a floppy disc from a friend only to be too freaked out by The Butcher, my brother opening a copy of the second under the Christmas tree, and the third being the first big game I played when I moved to Alaska and one that still keeps me and my brothers playing — so I was both excited and wary for the latest entry.

I’ll be honest that given that the latest Diablo product — an adaptation for mobile devices — was a greedy cash grab, I was prepared to bounce off Diablo IV. Instead, I’m happy to report that the latest adventure into the world of Sanctuary to serve as humanity’s protector amid the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell is very, very good and could be the best Diablo game I’ve played.