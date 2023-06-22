I’ve made many memories with the Diablo series — getting the demo for the first on a floppy disc from a friend only to be too freaked out by The Butcher, my brother opening a copy of the second under the Christmas tree, and the third being the first big game I played when I moved to Alaska and one that still keeps me and my brothers playing — so I was both excited and wary for the latest entry.
I’ll be honest that given that the latest Diablo product — an adaptation for mobile devices — was a greedy cash grab, I was prepared to bounce off Diablo IV. Instead, I’m happy to report that the latest adventure into the world of Sanctuary to serve as humanity’s protector amid the eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell is very, very good and could be the best Diablo game I’ve played.
I say “could” because Diablo IV is a massive game, and, as of writing, I’ve finished the campaign and poured a good chunk of time into the open world. I’ve only started to scratch the surface of what the end game has to offer, which is where the other games shine, but Diablo IV offers so much and so much of it is so good that you could never touch the endgame grind or venture into the more challenging difficulties and still have an excellent time.
The basic formula is still here. You’ll create your wanderer from five classes — barbarian, rogue, druid, necromancer or sorcerer — to hack and slash your way through the wilds, battlefields, dungeons, swamps and ancient tombs as you race to save the world of Sanctuary from unthinkable evils. Along the way, you’ll find powerful loot and gain experience to unlock a wide array of skills.
The best way to explain its difference is to compare it to the action-focused Diablo III. That storyline is campy, predictable and forgettable, with what should be critical emotional moments reduced to goofy in-game cutscenes, but, ooh, is the action good. The ultimate power fantasy, the current state of the Diablo III endgame is a total blast where the abilities and finely tuned items combine to make battling feel like that moment when you get the scissors to slice through a sheet of paper perfectly.
Where Diablo III is often a sprint, Diablo IV is more like a leisurely hike.
The developers here have poured an immense amount of energy into making the world of Sanctuary feel rich and alive. Gone are the linear world maps and their randomized, characterless design and sparse missions, replaced with a sprawling and varied open world filled to the brim with things to do and places to discover. Other than the main storyline — which is not just much improved over Diablo III but bordering on the edge of a great video game story — there are very few limits on what you can do when you first hit the open world. It’s reminiscent of other great open-world games like Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Elden Ring, emphasizing exploring at your own pace and terms.
And nowhere is that more apparent than in the immense amount of side quests that can be anything from a simple fetch quest to an engrossing multi-step story about the people of Sanctuary. An innkeeper whose mysterious past catches up with him, a young woman cast out of her village because she has mysterious powers, and a witch working to ease the pain of people inflicted with a swamp disease that will eventually make them grow roots are just a few of the stories you’ll run across in the open world.
Each comes with surprisingly quality voice acting that conveys a sense of emotion and characterization that are rare in video games if you can slow down and enjoy the story being told. Where Diablo III was eventually reduced to a race around the map, the more paced design of Diablo IV pays off with many nuances for players to dig into.
That’s also true for the loot in the game and a skill system that, on its face, seems far more limited than the freeform skill system in Diablo III. I haven’t landed on any build that smashes in quite the same way they did in Diablo III, but the limitations mean there is more than one “right” way to build a character. I found that introducing more defensive and movement-based skills added to the game and allowed the designers to create more exciting enemies and bosses. You’ll have to pay attention to positioning quite a bit, which is made easier with the introduction of a dodge for everyone.
Also, where Diablo was once a game meant for a keyboard and mouse, Diablo IV seems to have been designed with a controller in mind and the transition from my office PC to the couch TV has been very welcome.
As for the endgame — what you do once you finish the story and start to focus on fine-tuning your character to take on the higher difficulties — is a story for another time, but there’s plenty and more here in just the main storyline and the side quests to keep wanderers of Sanctuary busy for a long, long time.
Platforms: PC, PlayStation (reviewed), Xbox
Release Date: June 6, 2023