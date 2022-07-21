My childhood was filled with lots of video games that had some promising idea — usually sold to me with cool box art — that would fall flat once I got home and got the game installed. The one that still sticks with me is 1998’s Army Men, which promised thrilling combat between the little green and beige plastic army men that you could find packed away in just about every corner of the room.
It turned out to be a too-complicated tactical game set on mostly realistic-looking battlefields, just completely missing the mark of what makes toys going to battle in the miniature worlds from movies like 1995’s “Toy Story” or 1998’s “Small Soldiers.” Ultimately, it soured me on the whole idea.
Thankfully, though, my brother was able to convince me to take a look at the latest iteration of toys going to battle in Hypercharge: Unboxed. It’s a colorful first- or third-person shooting game where you and a group of friends controlling action figures are charged with defending the room against waves of evil toys that range from knock-offs of Power Rangers and GI Joes to Beyblades and, yep, army men.
The developers here clearly get it. Your character customization will have you picking from one of several different action figure archetypes — a knight, an amazon, an alien and many others — with options that go all the way down to the accessories included in your box and the box itself.
The gameplay loop is pretty straight forward. You’ll have several increasingly difficult waves of enemies that are trying to attack several different cores placed throughout the level. Between each wave, you’ll have time to explore each level to collect supplies and equipment that you can use to construct defenses that vary from Lego brick walls to sticky glue to automated turrets. It’s a nice split between strategy and platforming and all-out frenetic combat.
But what really makes Hypercharge: Unboxed so much fun is that it has a ton of levels that are each filled with a wonderful amount of detail and variation. There’s messy bedrooms, cluttered garages, dangerous kitchens, toy store aisles and even sprawling yards. Each has been designed and packed with details in a way that’s thoughtful and rewarding to explore. A toy castle makes for a great bunker, an unmade bed makes for a tunnel to run through, and the toy aisle shelves makes for perilous scaling.
It’s all vibrant and filled with plenty of references to real-world toys and franchises … sometimes really pushing the boundaries of intellectual property law.
As far as gameplay goes, Hypercharge puts the levels to good use by creating a lot of different areas to defend with some having natural chokepoints that make them easier to defend and others that are out in the open. With plenty of launch pads as well as a veritable jungle gym of objects to scale, the levels all have a great amount of verticality that you won’t find in many games. In the bathroom, for example, one of the control points is hidden in the bathtub, another’s on the floor and the last one is on the sink counter. Getting from one point to another requires a bit of creative jumping and scaling — made easier with a double-jump and a system to grab onto ledges — to quickly get from point to point.
If there’s anything not to like about Hypercharge, it’s that it doesn’t feel like it has the longest lifespan on it. Once you beat a level, you can go back and try to get a higher score by better-protecting the objectives or try your hand at higher difficulties, but there’s not a ton that makes one playthrough on a level all that much different from another. It would have been fun if the control points were placed in different areas to mix up the challenges or if there were other unexpected twists. Some of the levels do have interesting bosses, like a carrier jet that drops parachuting army men or a battle where you have to take out toy intercontinental ballistic missiles, but I would have liked to see even more of that.
That said, the world in Hypercharge is just so well-executed and such a joy to play through that I think it’ll safely stay in the rotation of cooperative games to play with friends for a long time.
Game: Hypercharge: Unboxed
Platforms: PC (reviewed), Nintendo Switch
Price: $20 with free demo
Internet usage: Required for multiplayer
Release Date: Jan. 31, 2020
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.