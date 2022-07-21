My childhood was filled with lots of video games that had some promising idea — usually sold to me with cool box art — that would fall flat once I got home and got the game installed. The one that still sticks with me is 1998’s Army Men, which promised thrilling combat between the little green and beige plastic army men that you could find packed away in just about every corner of the room.

It turned out to be a too-complicated tactical game set on mostly realistic-looking battlefields, just completely missing the mark of what makes toys going to battle in the miniature worlds from movies like 1995’s “Toy Story” or 1998’s “Small Soldiers.” Ultimately, it soured me on the whole idea.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you