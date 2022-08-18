Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is essentially a superpowered version of the Nintendo Switch with a bigger screen, beefier grips and a thoughtful amount of additional control options. It is a much-needed shot in the arm for PC gaming. Valve

Let’s get the important part out of the way: I’m a sucker for new gadgets. I was one of the first of my friends to get an iPhone, lined up to get the very first iPad, pre-ordered two PS4s, bought a Nintendo Switch on the first day it came out and spent an inordinate amount of time hunting down a PS5.

So, when Valve — the company behind the PC game platform Steam — announced they were making a superpowered handheld that could play most PC games at console-level quality, I was sold. I wasn’t the very first to put down my $5 deposit last year, but I was close. My turn came up in early July when I got an email that I had the opportunity to plunk down the remaining $524 for the mid-level Steam Deck.