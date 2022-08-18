Let’s get the important part out of the way: I’m a sucker for new gadgets. I was one of the first of my friends to get an iPhone, lined up to get the very first iPad, pre-ordered two PS4s, bought a Nintendo Switch on the first day it came out and spent an inordinate amount of time hunting down a PS5.
So, when Valve — the company behind the PC game platform Steam — announced they were making a superpowered handheld that could play most PC games at console-level quality, I was sold. I wasn’t the very first to put down my $5 deposit last year, but I was close. My turn came up in early July when I got an email that I had the opportunity to plunk down the remaining $524 for the mid-level Steam Deck.
I did and while the price is still hard to swallow, after more than a month with the device — including an unfortunate return, which I’ll talk about below — I’m convinced that this may very well be the future of PC gaming or at the very least a much-needed shot in the arm for PC gaming.
The Steam Deck is essentially a superpowered version of the Nintendo Switch with a bigger screen, beefier grips and a thoughtful amount of additional control options that include a pair of trackpads on the front and four paddle-style buttons on the back. Importantly, at its core it’s just a handheld PC with all the customization that comes along with having a PC. You have all the access to the huge library of PC games on Steam as well as other storefronts. Some really avid tinkerers have gone as far as installing Windows on it and loading it up with emulators of other consoles.
While all the customization is neat, I’ve loved freeing my PC library from the confines of the computer in my home office. Free to play on the couch, on the deck or in bed, I’ve found myself playing a lot more games and finishing more, too. It’s simply easier to stick with games when it means I’m not glued to the place where I spend most of my days working.
And, sure, a lot of the games I’ve been playing would work just fine on a Nintendo Switch, there’s really something to be said about the higher horsepower in the Steam Deck. Loading times, one of my biggest complaints about the Switch, are not really a problem here (though they’re still not quite as fast as the impressive PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). The graphics horsepower on the Steam Deck is still capped by the fact that it’s a handheld device but it comes with plenty of ways to squeeze good performance out of plenty of modern 3D games.
I’ve already played through games like “Fort Triumph,” “Stray,” “Indivisible” and “Cult of the Lamb.” All are games that I’ve eyed for a while but would likely played maybe an hour on my PC before getting distracted by something else.
The combination of graphics prowess, loading times and control options means that the Steam Deck is also better-suited for first-person shooters than the Nintendo Switch while also able to keep up with loads of other games. Plus, there’s a system where users can share their own custom control schemes for games with each other, unlocking the potential of gryo controls and other unusual schemes.
The biggest shortcoming of the Steam Deck at this point is the software side of things, especially if you have spotty internet. There’s been a lot of complaints about how the offline mode will lock you out of most of your games (the solution, right now, seems to just turn off the WiFi and resist the urge to restart the device while it’s not connected to the internet). Personally, it’s not been a problem for me but would have certainly created plenty of frustrating nights when I lived out in an internet-less yurt in Goldstream Valley.
Instead, I’ve found myself frustrated at how Steam labels whether a game is playable on the Steam Deck or not. The store provides listings on games as “Great on Deck,” playable and unknown. While it’s a handy way of thinking about it, a lot of games seem to miss out on the “Great on Deck” designation — and therefore a prime spot in the storefront — because they have things like text fields that need to be filled. Other games are marked as incompatible when they’re completely playable with a few tweaks. When there’s so much customization open to you, it feels like Steam’s default settings box you in and you might overlook some very good games.
The perils of being an early adopter
Spend any amount of time on Steam Deck-centric forums and you’ll see plenty of posts complaining about weird defects and glitches that would lead you to believe that it might be a big gamble spending your hard-earned cash on a device like this. Memories of the Xbox 360’s infamous red ring of death certainly come to mind. While it’s important to keep in mind that it’s a self-selecting bunch while people with functioning consoles are busy playing games.
All that said, my first Steam Deck did die after about a week of playing it. It just blinked off while playing and refused to ever turn back on or even charge. It was frustrating to say the least and I’ll admit that I ran right to Reddit to see if other people were having the same problem and commented on a few threads where it seemed like they had run into the same problem.
Luckily, Valve has a pretty responsive support system, and I was able to get a return label within a day and a replacement within a week.
At least getting it replaced was a breeze, which is great because I’ve got plenty of games to play.