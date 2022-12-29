Steam Deck

The Steam Deck is essentially a superpowered version of the Nintendo Switch with a bigger screen, beefier grips and a thoughtful amount of additional control options. It is a much-needed shot in the arm for PC gaming. Valve

 Valve

Without a doubt, the biggest shake-up that 2022 brought for my video gaming was the arrival of the Steam Deck. Essentially a computer crammed into a beefed-up Nintendo Switch, the handheld has freed a vast array of PC games from the desktop and simply made it easier to play — and finish — more games.

The Steam Deck officially launched in February with a reservation system that meant I didn’t get mine until mid-July, which was still a far better experience than trying to get my hands on a PlayStation 5. Now, the wait time for the Decks has fallen dramatically and you can usually get one delivered within about a week of ordering it.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.