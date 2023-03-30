As a kid, I went on a lot of long car trips and played a lot of Gameboy games that I found for a couple bucks at a garage sale or at the local game shop. One of those games was Wario Land II that featured Mario’s bizzarro-world rival, Wario, in a game that was decidedly not very Mario-y.
That’s because Wario is invincible. Run into spikes or barrel face first into enemies and the worst that’d happen is you’d bounce back and lose some coins. It was a pretty unusual game that has sat at the back of my mind collecting dust for the last few decades.
At least that was the case until Pizza Tower came out earlier this year. Very much in the mold of the old Wario Land series, Pizza Tower puts you in the shoes of a rotund pizza shop owner named Peppino who has to venture into the Pizza Tower to … beat the enemies and collect enough money to pay off your debt? I think. It’s a pretty loose concept for a completely bonkers and unique game.
You’ll find a lot of similarities between Pizza Tower and Wario Land. Outside of the boss battles, you’re unkillable as you work your way through a variety of different challenging levels with a move set that leans into momentum. Hold onto the run button and Peppino will build up speed to the point where he can barrel through metal blocks and send enemies crashing away. A good run through a level will have you using all his different abilities — diving, jumping, super-jumping, rolling, sliding and wall running — to maintain your speed throughout the level.
While there’s a ton of variation from level to level with some mixing up the formula in pretty dramatic ways — like one where you get stuck in a suit of armor and another where you’ll surf on zombies — the basic concept of each level is the same: Work your way through each level at your own pace, collecting ingredients, finding secrets and building up your combo bar on your way to find the end.
Once you reach the end of the level is where the magic really comes into play because a timer will appear at the bottom of the screen and you’ll have to race your way all the way back to the entrance before it runs out. Some of your old paths will be blocked off and new ones will be open all as the game’s music rushes faster and faster.
The game also has a very Wario-like art that looks like it was made in old Microsoft Paint with a bunch of inspiration from the wild days of late 90s, early 2000s Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network animation. Everything’s wildly off-model — Peppino’s animations can shift from a scaredy cat to an action hero to Looney Tunes in the blink of an eye — and it’s just a delight.
Watching trailers can make Pizza Tower look like a totally hectic and hard-to-understand mish-mash, but I’ve found that in action it handles surprisingly well in action. Part of the learning curve, though, is putting all of Peppino’s moves together in order to keep your momentum up. For example, there’s a lot of turnarounds where you’ll run into a wall and need to change direction. If you run full speed into a wall, you’ll automatically start climbing it and splat into the ceiling, killing your momentum, but if you hit the opposite direction before the turn, Peppino will skid to a halt, preserving his momentum into the new direction.
As you get the hang of it, it really starts to all click together with a supremely satisfying flow and speed that would rival even the best of Sonic the Hedgehog.
Pizza Tower, from opening to end credits, is a relatively short game, but it’s also packed with extra challenges and hidden secrets that would definitely keep me plenty occupied on those long car trips. For fans of speedy platformers and wild art, Pizza Tower is definitely worth checking out.
Release Date: Jan. 26, 2023