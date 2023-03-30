As a kid, I went on a lot of long car trips and played a lot of Gameboy games that I found for a couple bucks at a garage sale or at the local game shop. One of those games was Wario Land II that featured Mario’s bizzarro-world rival, Wario, in a game that was decidedly not very Mario-y.

That’s because Wario is invincible. Run into spikes or barrel face first into enemies and the worst that’d happen is you’d bounce back and lose some coins. It was a pretty unusual game that has sat at the back of my mind collecting dust for the last few decades.