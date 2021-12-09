The Exiled Wizard lunged toward me, swinging his sword with each step, before stepping back and casting a flurry of deadly spells. Before long, the entire dungeon was covered in a spiral of deadly red magical orbs, flames and—uh oh—his sword gained life of its own and was on a beeline for me. I dodged, trying to dance my way through the empty spaces between the many dozens of projectiles, any one of which would doom my attempt. Dodge left, dodge right… and dodge right into a red orb.
That’s how about the first 20 battles with the Exiled Wizard—the third boss in role-playing game “Archvale”—went, each dealing my character an untimely end within 60 seconds of starting the fight.
The fact that I was not only willing to jump right back into the fight for my 21st attempt, as well as my 22nd and so on, but eager to do so is a testament to the smart and welcoming design of “Archvale,” which sits in a genre that I have mostly avoided like the plague.
See, “Archvale” falls into a genre known as bullet hell. It’s a genre that relishes in its extreme levels of difficulty, tasking players with the difficult job of navigating and surviving a storm of enemies where a few hits would spell death. They make for some really dazzling gameplay as screens become jam-packed with things to avoid, requiring an immense level of skill, memorization and reflexes from its players.
But “Archvale” sets out to be a more inviting and forgiving entry into the genre.
It’s set in a Zelda-like adventure where you’ll be traveling through arena-like maps in a large grid set across different biomes like grasslands, deserts, swamps and jungles. The early stages do an excellent job at teaching you the various concepts and patterns that you’ll run into over the course of the game. One enemy might teach you how to deal with a barrage of ranged attacks (sidestepping) and another might teach you how to deal with an expanding supernova (you dodge through it). Take it all together, and you’ll be ready to go up against a tough-as-nails enemy.
Aside from the rewarding ramp up in difficulty, “Archvale” has some excellent trappings from other roleplaying adventure games like the venerable “Zelda” series. Along your adventure, you’ll be getting new weapons, gear and abilities and you’ll run into dungeons with hard challenges and rewards, as well as villages with fun characters who will help you along the way.
There’s a nice difficulty curve here where everything is just challenging enough to keep you interested and pushing ahead to the next area to explore.
There’s also no trace of roguelikes here, which is a relief. Roguelikes make death carry a big penalty, typically resetting your run and most of your progress. It can be a harsh penalty in a game where things can quickly get out of hand if you run into something that you haven’t seen before. In most games, death would mean a long slog back through the levels for a chance at fighting the boss and accumulating all the gear and power ups from your first run. Sometimes you’ll hit a snag along the way or simply won’t find the power ups that were important to the run.
While I certainly have found plenty of roguelikes to enjoy, I’ve found it particularly deflating when you spend 30 minutes retracing your steps only to be once again smashed into the ground by a particularly tricky boss. I’ve steered clear of bullet hell roguelikes.
Instead, the only penalty for dying in “Archvale” is some of your gold, which is easy enough to gather if you’re paying attention and banking your gold at regular intervals. Your progress, gear, skills, level and abilities will be saved, and you’ll be sent back to the last checkpoint you saved at.
Its checkpoint system—fountains that refill your healing flasks, reset the local enemies and provide a quick way to teleport around the map—is also forgiving. There’s a lot of stops along you way and only in the most challenging parts of the dungeons will you need to clear more than three or four maps without an opportunity to refill your healing reserves.
It means diving right back into the fight after your death is that much easier.
The strength of the whole system really clicked somewhere around the 20-minute mark of trying to beat the Exiled Wizard. I started to anticipate his attack patterns, gaining a grasp on when it was safe to get in close to attack and when to hang back in relative safety and heal up. And when I finally beat the wizard—which took me about 46 incredibly tense seconds—it felt like an accomplishment.
And when I saw that there were five more bosses to defeat, all I could think of was: Bring it on.
Side note: While “Archvale” is available on consoles, I would be a bit wary of using a controller. Personally, I find using a keyboard and mouse to be the best way to keep up with everything the game throws at you. I also don’t have the nimblest of hands, so your mileage may vary.
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.