When I first saw the trailer for Dredge, an open-world fishing game with dashes of cosmic horror, I was — pardon my pun — hooked.
In Dredge, you play as a marooned fisherman who is gifted a new fishing boat from a creepy little fishing community to set sail into a sprawling archipelago filled with fishing spots, sea monsters and secrets to discover along the way.
Before you set out on your first voyage, the mayor warns you about staying out past sunset. There’s nothing good to come from it, he warns, but you’ll quickly find that you have to push the boundaries if you want to cash in on a full inventory.
While sailing during the day is pleasant and sunny with the worst thing you’ll encounter being the odd waterspout, the night is filled with trouble. In an average night, you’ll run into ghost ships on the horizon, sea monsters looking for a meal and your poor vision will make navigating coasts dangerous as rocks and islands spring out of nowhere for you to smack into.
But cast a line and start fishing and you’ll find warped and twisted versions of the fish: Fish with a full set of human teeth or a wide range of mutations that will all fetch a higher price at the fishmongers.
During these times, your sanity — represented by an eye on the compass — will drain away, inviting even more weirdness from the sea.
It’s a well-built system that really drives home the horror of being alone on a big empty ocean that you’re pretty sure isn’t entirely empty. Make it back to a port and you’ll be able to sleep and recover your sanity for the next adventure out onto the sea.
Dredge keeps you moving from area to area to complete tasks given to by the townspeople and the odd person you’ll find sitting marooned on a tiny island. There are five distinct areas that each have their own overarching challenge that each offer a new and interesting location and cast of characters.
Unfortunately, upgrading your fishing boat can feel pretty monotonous because the shipwrecks that have the upgrade parts can be far and few in between. There were a couple times where I’d run into a roadblock because I had spent all my upgrades on improving the ship and suddenly didn’t have the resources to buy the special fishing rods to go angling in the mangroves or volcanic area. Fortunately, the merchant will carry a handful of the upgrade parts — something I didn’t notice until I was nearly done — that you can buy with coins, which are plentiful with selling fish.
While Dredge tiptoes right up to the edge of overstaying its welcome over the course of the roughly eight hours it took me to reach the end, but it does everything right to keep you engaged from start to finish.
Platforms: PC (reviewed), PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch
Release Date: March 30, 2023
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.