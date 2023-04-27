Dredge

While sailing during the day is pleasant and sunny in Dredge, the night is filled with trouble, like ghost ships on the horizon, sea monsters looking for a meal, and dangerous rocks and reefs that might be your end. Matt Buxton screenshot

 Matt Buxton screenshot

When I first saw the trailer for Dredge, an open-world fishing game with dashes of cosmic horror, I was — pardon my pun — hooked.

In Dredge, you play as a marooned fisherman who is gifted a new fishing boat from a creepy little fishing community to set sail into a sprawling archipelago filled with fishing spots, sea monsters and secrets to discover along the way.

Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.