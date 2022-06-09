There are few games out there that truly grab you in the first few minutes and even fewer that not only grab you in the first few minutes but continue to reward you many dozens of hours into the game.
I guess that’s what happens when a vampire gets their fangs in you.
“V Rising” is a vampire survival game that launched into early access on May 17. It puts you in the role of a vampire waking up in a world where Dracula has been defeated and you need to scrounge your way back to the top by harvesting resources, raiding villages, building a castle, crafting equipment and tracking down powerful enemies. It’s a supremely rewarding loop as evidenced by the nearly 60 hours I’ve logged in the three weeks it’s been out.
There’s a lot here that will seem familiar to fans of the survival and crafting genre. You’ll be gathering trees to refine into planks and stone to refine into bricks and you’ll use those planks and bricks to build your castle walls. Each tier of gear and weapons will require increasingly difficult-to-gather resources going from leather to copper to iron to magic-infused thread. All pretty standard stuff albeit with a great level of polish and well-executed design.
“V Rising” charms where it blends in the whole being a vampire thing. You’ll catch on fire if you spend more than a few moments out in the sun, take damage if you have silver in your inventory and you best keep an eye out for garlic. You’ll be slinking through the shadows during the day — leaping from shadow to shadow — but free to terrorize military camps and villages during the night.
The most important thing, though, is the blood.
In addition to your normal health bar, you also have a pool of blood that will slowly tick down and can be used to replenish health in a pinch. You’ll fill your blood bar by feeding on enemies that have blood (not a lot of blood in skeletons and rock golems) and that’ll also change your blood type, which comes with its own bonuses. Creatures such as deer and bears have blood that will boost your speed and toughness while warriors improve your offense and scholars improve your magical abilities. The higher quality the blood, the better the bonuses will be. For example, 100% worker blood makes gathering resources a breeze and makes galloping on a horse (once you find one) zippy.
The combat in “V Rising” is also surprisingly robust for a crafting survival game. Most other games in this genre lean much more on the crafting end of things, leaving combat as an afterthought that is usually more risk than it’s worth. “V Rising,” however, does a really good job here by giving you a wide variety of spells and abilities, including a powerful dash, that keeps the combat fun and fresh.
There’s also dozens of boss enemies throughout the land with V Blood — extra-special blood that unlocks additional abilities and spells—that will really test your skills with some of the best design that I’ve seen in any top-down game regardless of genre. These units can be particularly tough when going up against them solo but, luckily, you don’t have to go up against those tough bosses on your own.
“V Rising” can be played solo, cooperatively with others or, if you’ve got the fortitude, competitively. It also has the option to set up a persistent always-online game world, known as a dedicated server, where players can hop on and play at any time. With some of the timers for refining, crafting and sending your servants out on quests reaching into several hours, I think that the dedicated server option is a good idea. There are a plenty of official servers out there — if you’re daring enough to play with random people on the internet — but you can also set up your own on your own computer or use one of many other online platforms to host one. I rented a 10-player server through online service G-Portal — which is the service recommended by developers though there are many others out there — for three months for $37.80.
That’s not a requirement though because one of the great things about “V Rising” is that games can be dramatically customized. When setting up a game, you’ll have loads of options to customize how the game works. In mine, I’ve quadrupled the amount of resources that drop from harvesting resources — after all, chopping down trees isn’t exactly the most exciting gameplay out there — and increased how quickly materials are refined and items are crafted. You could also lower the damage the sun does or make a specific boss tougher or weaker.
While different in most ways, “V Rising” reminds me a lot of last year’s smash hit surprise “Valheim.” Both released into early access with a surprisingly solid foundation that invited players to team up to explore and conquer an unknown world that’s filled with rewarding discoveries. I haven’t talked about much of the surprises as the game unfolds because I think it’s best experienced on your own, but like when you first set sail in “Valheim” to visit mist-shrouded islands and realize just how big wondrous the world is, “V Rising” has similar revelatory moments when you leave the shady forest into the unknown.
If You Play
Game: V Rising
Rating: Early access
Platforms: PC
Price: $20
Release Date: May 17, 2022
Internet: Required for multiplayer