If you’ve had the opportunity to spend some time in virtual reality, you might have noticed your headset fog up and your arms feel a little rubbery. No, you don’t need to go to the emergency room (a thing that may have actually happened if the internet is to be believed). What you’re experiencing is known as physical activity and, with enough of it, can even be called exercise.
Getting active in virtual reality — playing games while exercising — has long been a dream of nerds like me, but it’s taken a while for games that make exercise the focus to hit the market. For a long time, people, myself included, would try to cobble together workout routines from different games like “Beat Saber,” “SUPERHOT” and “Holopoint” to name just a few. But it just fell short.
That’s where “Supernatural” comes in. “Supernatural” is an exercise-focused virtual reality game exclusive to the standalone Oculus Quest system that has a pretty big variety of guided workouts ranging in length, intensity and style. It even has Peloton-style trainers to introduce and lead the workouts — I’m a big fan of Ranier — that bring a bit of encouragement and reminders about proper posture and breathing.
The game itself plays a lot like “Beat Saber.” You’ll be swinging black and white bats at corresponding black and white targets to the beat of a song. There’s a few twists on the solid “Beat Saber” formula with extra emphasis on doing squats through obstacles, trails that require you to keep your bat moving through a pattern and, thanks to the wireless nature of the Oculus Quest, a full 360 environment.
Unlike the mostly electronic soundtrack of “Beat Saber,” “Supernatural” has a broader collection of music that ranges from classic rock and world music to more modern rap and pop music. It also sounds like most of the songs are originals instead of covers, which lends a nice bit of credibility to the game. Everything is also set in exotic and remote re-world locations throughout the world captured with 3D cameras. Playing Kanye West’s “Monster” on the edge of an active volcano is pretty dang neat.
The big hitch with “Supernatural” is that, like Peloton, it’s not necessarily cheap.
It is, alas, a subscription service akin to a gym membership costing $19 a month or $180 for the year. It’s a steep asking price when you consider that “Beat Saber” is $30 forever (though you’ll also be paying for the add-on bundles, which are about $10 to $15 for a pack or $2 per song), but it also comes with new routines almost every day.
(If you’re not super VR-inclined and have a Nintendo Switch, then Ring Fit Adventure is also a surprisingly complete exercise package combining a fun variety of games into several routines.)
And, sure, there’s plenty of free ways to be active in Alaska but this column is called The Great Indoors! As someone who’s bounced off of more fitness routines and gym memberships than I’d like to admit, finding something that you can stick with and have fun doing is one of the biggest challenges to being active.
After about two months with “Supernatural,” I’ve found it easy to fit in a quick session when it suits me and that’s about all I can ask for after a pandemic that has thrown pretty much any plan out the window. And some of the high-intensity longer workouts really do push you pretty hard.
Sure, swinging virtual bats at targets is all a bit goofy but it’s fun and, hey, my arms don’t feel quite so noodly anymore.