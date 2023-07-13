Starship Troopers: Extermination gameplay

I have a good friend who’s a movie buff and likes to talk about how the campy 1997 action movie “Starship Troopers” is one of those rare movies that can be enjoyed on multiple levels: It’s a popcorn-y action flick, a parody of macho shoot ‘em ups and a subversive take on the military-industrial complex.

Because I first saw the movie when I was in my early teens, it still sits solidly as an awesome action movie with its big bug-battling scenes and video game-y look in my memory. And that’s good because that’s exactly what the new video game adaptation of Starship Troopers hopes to be.