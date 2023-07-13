I have a good friend who’s a movie buff and likes to talk about how the campy 1997 action movie “Starship Troopers” is one of those rare movies that can be enjoyed on multiple levels: It’s a popcorn-y action flick, a parody of macho shoot ‘em ups and a subversive take on the military-industrial complex.
Because I first saw the movie when I was in my early teens, it still sits solidly as an awesome action movie with its big bug-battling scenes and video game-y look in my memory. And that’s good because that’s exactly what the new video game adaptation of Starship Troopers hopes to be.
Released into early access on May 17 — meaning it’s not entirely complete — as a wild 16-player cooperative shooter, Starship Troopers: Extermination puts you in the boots of soldiers of the United Citizen Federation as they work to establish a foothold, protect bases and collect resources on a desert planet overrun by the Arachnid Empire.
It draws a bit from cooperative shooters like Left 4 Dead and large-scale shooters like “Battlefield” or “Call of Duty: Warzone,” which is to say it operates somewhere between nearly competent teamwork to all-out chaos. You’ll work in squads to complete various objectives spread across the map — defend the point from bugs, extract resources from a bug-filled area or both at the same time — that will keep you on your toes.
In an extra level of gameplay, some points will also have places to build fortifications like walls, bunkers and automatic turrets where you can really dig in and defend against even bigger waves of enemies. Once you get a handle on the controls, you can use the building system to throw together a strong base quickly… just watch out for leaving a gap in the walls.
What really makes Starship Troopers stand out, however, is how it puts everything together. Each mission will have you and your fellow soldiers scrambling from location to location, battling bugs along the way. While you have a handful of opportunities to dig in, you’ll never really have enough resources to build a completely impenetrable fortress, so you’ll frequently find yourself just on the edge of being overwhelmed by enemies.
In that chaos is where I have a lot of fun trying to balance everything from battling back the waves of bugs to keeping up with allies to building and maintaining the defenses. The missions also have a fair bit of randomness that prevents the limited content from becoming stale too quickly.
Every mission culminates in a final battle where an overwhelming force of Arachnid enemies lays siege to your fortified outpost as you try to hold out for the valuable resources to be extracted. Once you’ve got what you came for, a dropship for evacuation will land nearby—but far enough to make it interesting — and you’ll need to make the run to safety. The extractions make for some of the most hectic moments of each match with a flurry of explosions and violence that make it feel like a pitched and desperate battle.
You can work together to make sure everyone gets back in one piece, but more often it’ll be a free-for-all as the jetpack-equipped soldiers boost ahead, leaving the heavies and support classes to slog it to safety. Getting yourself — let alone everyone — home always feels like an accomplishment.
Right now, the core concept and mechanics are excellent. What it really needs is more content. More and varied planets, more enemies, more gadgets and more objectives along the way. All of that is on the developer’s roadmap for the next year. And, honestly, it would be great if it found more ways to lean into the parody and subservice qualities of the movie. There are hints of that in some of the mission briefings, but I feel like it would really complete the vibe of “Starship Troopers.”
Still, even where it stands right now is an absolute blast that I’ve had loads of fun diving into with friends.