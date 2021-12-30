‘City Connection”
“City Connection” was destined to slip through the cracks of memory from the moment of its creation. In perhaps the single most ‘80s premise of all time, the player controls a legally-distinct “Bulma” lookalike named Clarice who travels around the world in her 1985 Honda City hatchback trying to “drive all the highway”, including the pieces of highway magically suspended in the air. The world’s various police forces, however, perhaps being aware of some horrific criminal history on Clarice’s part to which the world at large is not privy, are having none of this, and have teamed up with a worldwide conspiracy organization of half-corporeal suicidal cats to stop her. And for some inexplicable reason, spikes come out of the ground and getting three balloons teleports the car to a completely different country.
“City Connection” is simple and replayable. Everything forms simple dynamics: cars can corner players with the cat; spikes can make balloons risky to wait for; pulling a perfect hairpin turn can cover the edge of a platform at the risk of being surprised by a car or cat, and leaves you unable to jump for a second. Even the glitches — like phasing half of a cat out of existence or driving your car inside a strip of road — are fun.
The visuals are expressive and well-animated (especially for the time), and the soundtrack, while gradually descending into an Albini-ish distorted screech, has all the style and riffs of something like “Mappy” with more variety. Unfortunately, “City Connection” never got a proper arcade cabinet in Japan, instead being sold as an upgrade kit for generic cabinet shells. It was localized for the US as “Cruisi’n”, but failed to catch on, and is now best remembered for its Famicom and NES versions (which cut several levels and songs on top of significantly scaling down the visuals).
Random Mobile Happenings
Recently, Tomomi Sakuba and Kinotrope rereleased their ultra-rare 1999 adventure game “Garage: Bad Dream Adventure” worldwide on the App Store and Google Play. This wouldn’t be the first time some out-there lost classic was translated years later — hell, it’s at least the third case this year — but it’s notable just for graduating its criminal 3,000-copy print and becoming widely available. The game itself is no slouch, either — sporting a pervasively unsettling aesthetic, bizarrely even-keeled characters, and a unique (if sometimes repetitive) gameplay loop, it’s well worth buying just to see in action, with a wealth of depth and uncanniness for those who stick with it.
In stark contrast to this, Yuji Naka, the maverick game director who may or may not still have it, recently published “Shot2048,” his first entirely solo game, onto the App Store and Google Play. As the name implies, it’s an absurdly basic combination of 2048 and shuffleboard with 12-sided dice.
While Naka has enough tact to leave what is clearly a prototype and practice project with little replayability free to download, he feels the need to include in-app purchases and advertisements anyway, which really just removes what little faith people would still have in him and the mobile game business model. Decades of producing seem to have turned one of the most genius game developers of the ‘90s into a washed-up hobbyist, one who’s earned their imminent retirement (and I mean that both ways). Here’s hoping he feels up to something more in the future.
“Panic Park”
I went to Two Bit Circus Arcade in Los Angeles a while back, and out of the entire complex the clear standouts were the “Star Wars seated cab”, “Killer Queen”, and “Panic Park”. “Killer Queen” deserves its status as a must-have among the few arcades left in existence, and “Panic Park” is one of the best multiplayer games I’ve ever played. Few exude the personality, chaos, and feedback it does.
Gaget is a video game developer and critic.