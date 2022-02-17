The year has already been off to a hectic start so when I’ve been turning to video games I’ve found myself gravitating to slower-paced games that don’t require lightning-fast reflexes or, honestly, a whole bunch of thinking.
And no genre does that quite as well as tower defense games. There’s a load of variation when it comes to the specifics, but the core concept is that you’ll be defending your base against waves of enemies that dutifully march along defined paths for you to set up a load of towers. Find a good combo and you can sit back and watch the points rack up like a slot machine.
There’s a load of great entries in the genre — with the mobile versions of “Bloons Tower Defense” and “Kingdom Rush” being two particularly well-polished entries — but for someone who really wants something with a little more complexity and numbers that really explode, there’s a new player on the scene: “Rogue Tower.”
“Rogue Tower” follows the same basic path as the other games with the big distinction being that the path grows as you play it. On each playthrough, your world will start out as a single tile with your tower and few paces of the path. At the start of each new wave, you’ll be selecting one open path to add on a new tile to expand the map. Just what you get is a mystery: It could be a straight path, a winding path perfect for loading up towers or an intersection that’s great for focusing your firepower.
It makes every playthrough unique. Sometimes the path will loop back on itself so you can get extra opportunities to mow down the hordes and others will quickly branch out in a way that makes finding an effective layout of towers a bit more tricky.
While other tower defense games will give you a preset number of towers and upgrades to pick from, “Rogue Tower” also makes your access to towers and upgrades vary from playthrough to playthrough. At the end of each wave or every few waves, you’ll get an opportunity to draw a set of upgrade cards. Some will unlock new towers, others will unlock upgrades for your towers and some will upgrade defense-wide bonuses. It adds another level of light strategy to the game.
Will you go heavy in upgrades for the ballista? Will you branch out into mortars for their stupendous range? How will you allocate what little mana you have to special magical towers? Will you focus in on upgrades that boost fire damage? What are you going to do when the shielded enemies come through?
What I find myself liking far more than I thought I would be is the game’s progression system. You’ll earn experience on each playthrough that can be spent on upgrades for the future playthroughs. Some are permanent upgrades that will apply to every tower while most others will pop up as upgrade options after each round.
The only knock against the system, as I see it, is that once you unlock something it will always show up as an upgrade option, meaning that cards that you don’t plan on using may still show up and take up a draw that could’ve been a more useful option. Short of resetting your progress entirely, there’s no option to turn off the cards that you’ve unlocked. At the very least, the glut of upgrades specific to certain towers don’t start showing up until you unlock that tower in the first place.
Still, I find that the mixture of all the cards means each approach to every playthrough can be entirely different and sometimes I’ll give towers that I completely overlooked a shot to see if they can stand up to the challenge and that’s been keeping me coming back.