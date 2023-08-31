In a world of video games with flashy blockbuster graphics or colorful, charming pixel art, the simple black-and-white stick figures of Shadows Over Loathing might not be the most eye-catching game out there, but overlooking the quirky game would be a mistake.
With a load of humor and clever puzzle design, Shadows Over Loathing is a charming and engrossing role-playing game that takes you through an eerie Lovecraftian 1920s world filled with mobsters, speakeasies and bad-tempered goblins. It’s part of the Loathing series by developer Asymmetric, which started with the browser-based medieval Kingdom of Loathing that was followed up by the standalone old west West of Loathing. Like the other games, you’ll build your character with three main attributes — muscle, moxie and mysticality — that will each give you bonuses and new options both inside and outside of combat.
Oh, and your currency is meat, and the world map is illustrated on a bar napkin that fills in as you discover each new location. It’s an odd world filled with its own unique, witty charm told through text boxes and dialogue trees. One of my favorite stops is an old defunct newspaper with archives that you’ll be able to look through to find an extra little hint whenever you find a date out in the world.
The basics of the story are that you’re summoned by your Uncle Murray to his antique shop in Ocean City for something so urgently important that he didn’t have time to write it down. When you get there, he’s nowhere to be found, and you’ll be tasked with taking up his life’s work of un-cursing cursed objects found throughout the world. Each of those cursed objects is the focus of each chapter, which helps frame the game and keep it moving forward, but there are plenty of side quests worth chasing.
Some of the stops along your way may be short, while others will unfold to reveal deeper stories and mysteries. Who killed the traveling salesman and the boarding house for traveling salesmen? What happened at a mysterious settlement that’s been turned into a museum? How will you prove a little girl on trial for taking a doll didn’t do it, and why is it going to require time travel?
Each has a fun and rewarding story with enough weirdness that it’ll keep tugging you along, though be warned that there’s no voice acting. You’ll be doing quite a bit of reading, but the writing is sharp and has a level of self-awareness that keeps things feeling fresh and funny.
Where Shadows Over Loathing really shines is in its puzzle design that asks players to be clever and creative when looking for a solution. The solutions will feel obtuse at first, but as you get the hang of the whacky logic of the world of Loathing, the answers will start to pop out. In a way, it reminds me of playing daily crossword, where it has its own internal logic and quirks.
The biggest shortcoming of the series, though, is the lackluster turned-based combat. It offers about as much depth as the graphics and can be prohibitively difficult in the early stages of the game and utterly trivial once you find a powerful weapon and invest enough stat points into your key statistics.
But the combat here really isn’t the draw. What kept me playing was the silly humor, interesting puzzles and the many, many surprises along the way.
Game: Shadows Over Loathing
Platforms: PC (reviewed), MacOS, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation
Release Date: Nov. 11, 2022
Matt Buxton is a freelance writer and gamer. He can be reached at matt.a.buxton@gmail.com.