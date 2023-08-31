In a world of video games with flashy blockbuster graphics or colorful, charming pixel art, the simple black-and-white stick figures of Shadows Over Loathing might not be the most eye-catching game out there, but overlooking the quirky game would be a mistake.

With a load of humor and clever puzzle design, Shadows Over Loathing is a charming and engrossing role-playing game that takes you through an eerie Lovecraftian 1920s world filled with mobsters, speakeasies and bad-tempered goblins. It’s part of the Loathing series by developer Asymmetric, which started with the browser-based medieval Kingdom of Loathing that was followed up by the standalone old west West of Loathing. Like the other games, you’ll build your character with three main attributes — muscle, moxie and mysticality — that will each give you bonuses and new options both inside and outside of combat.

