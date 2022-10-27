Much of my early days of playing games was spent bugging my mom to go on something called “the Internet” to look up the solution to the whatever esoteric puzzle that had stymied my progress in point-and-click adventure games like “The Day of the Tentacle” or “Sam and Max Hit the Road.”
Ah, of course, you’ve gotta dunk your partner Max in the water and use his head to blow the fuse in the Tunnel of Love to get the ride to stop so you can look for the mole man hiding there. Makes total sense!
It’s that very process of working through the bizarre cartoon-logic solutions with my mom — along with my dad’s adoption of Sam’s declaration that this is “a completely useless thingamabob” — that gives point-and-click adventures, particularly those two, such a soft spot with me.
One series that I never played much but saw plenty of while peering over the shoulder of my older cousins was the “Secret of Monkey Island” series that puts you in the oversized boots of the plucky pirate adventurer Guybrush Threepwood. It saw the rare return-to-form sequel arrive on Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac in September that’s a must-play for point-and-click adventure fans, and it’s accessible to newcomers.
Threepwood’s latest adventure puts him back on the hunt for the mysterious Monkey Island because, after more than 30 years of adventures, he never really did get around to figuring out what the titular secret really was. It’s a silly bit of self-reflection but makes sense given that the game marks the return of creator Ron Gilbert and influential co-writer David Grossman to a series they departed following the release of “Monkey Island 2.”
The basic formula remains the same. You’ll travel from location to location, talking to a cast of characters pulled from the previous releases—including the demon pirate LeChuck—collecting clues, gathering items and piecing it all together to solve a variety of puzzles. But where the previous games relied on some pretty wild leaps of logic—the spitting competition from “Monkey Island 2” standing out as one of the worst offenders—I never felt particularly stumped in “Return to Monkey Island.”
Part of that’s due to somewhat simplified puzzles and improved context clues — after all, 30 years of game design ought to bring some improvements—but there’s also a pretty nifty hint guide that you can consult at any point in the game. It’s also nice because unlike a lot of the online guides that just told you what you needed to do, the game offers clues that are more nudges in the right direction. If you really need help, you can keep asking and the hint system will eventually just tell you what you need to do.
As far as the story goes, “Return to Monkey Island” seems very much like an effort by Gilbert and Grossman to close the book on the series. It’s sort of a one-last-ride framed around a world-weary Guybrush Threepwood regaling his son—a miniature Guybrush—with the story of the adventure, which also serves as a handy “get caught up with the story” option whenever you take a break from the game.
I enjoyed my time with the game and characters, particularly in the second half of the game when the world opens up more, giving you more places to travel and pieces of the puzzle to piece together.
But just as the game started to turn some interesting levers on the story — hinting at a wedge between Guybrush and a long-time friend over what is frankly a lot of chaos Guybrush has been wreaking in order to get critical pieces like the wood for a mop, the key from a crown and a flag from a museum — the game reaches an abrupt ending.
It left me wanting, but in the context of this being a game where its creator is returning after nearly two decades, the ending carries some real emotional weight that serves as a bittersweet send off to the hapless adventurer. Still, the revitalization in a modern system with a modern hint system can’t help but make me want to send Guybrush out on a new adventure on the seven seas.
Luckily, the original “Secret of Monkey Island,” “Monkey Island 2” and all the subsequent entries are still easy to find for sale online. Plus, the guides are easier to find than ever before.
Game: Return to Monkey Island
Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC (reviewed)
Release Date: Sept. 19, 2022