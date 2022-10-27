Monkey Island

The Secret of Monkey Island series puts you in the oversized boots of the plucky pirate adventurer Guybrush Threepwood. The latest adventure puts him back on the hunt for the mysterious Monkey Island. Matt Buxton screenshot

Much of my early days of playing games was spent bugging my mom to go on something called “the Internet” to look up the solution to the whatever esoteric puzzle that had stymied my progress in point-and-click adventure games like “The Day of the Tentacle” or “Sam and Max Hit the Road.”

Ah, of course, you’ve gotta dunk your partner Max in the water and use his head to blow the fuse in the Tunnel of Love to get the ride to stop so you can look for the mole man hiding there. Makes total sense!