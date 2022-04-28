The original release of Borderlands was one of the first games that I bought for my PC after I graduated college. With a bright, cartoonish rendition of “Mad Max” meets “Starship Troopers” and a bajillion different guns, it was a fun idea that grew stale and repetitive by the third mostly empty desert expanse.
That’s pretty much how it’s been through the sequels, offshoots and even a “pre-sequel.” They’ve only grown longer, duller and more padded with tiresome filler content and worn-out jokes. Behind the neat animation and wacky characters, they’ve felt like a chore. I’ve played most and finished none.
So, that’s all to say I wasn’t expecting much out of the series’ latest entry, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland. It’s set within the Borderlands universe — specifically around the game table of a session of their version of Dungeons and Dragons where you take on the role as the game’s hero questing through a semi-fantasy world filled with goblins, dragons and castles. It’s a refreshing and imaginative coat of paint, but more importantly Tiny Tina’s Wonderland is an excellent example of addition by subtraction.
There’s no open world in the traditional sense. Instead, the game is split out into encounters of varying length — some are large levels where others are small battle arenas — connected in an overworld that mimics a Dungeons and Dragons table complete with minifigures, home-made scenery and snack foods. Not only does it mean there’s no more big, boring areas that get in the way, but it also allows the player to have more agency with what they interact with.
Feel like a short battle? Head to a cave or into the tall grass to attract a roving band of goblins in a tight, action-filled arena. Feel like progressing the story? Then head to one of the areas that’s marked with a percentage marker for a downsized open world where you can run about doing several quests.
The previous Borderlands games didn’t respect a player’s time. Everything seemed to be spread out and take too long for what would frequently be meaningless filler content. The fewer quests and areas in Tiny Tina’s Wonderland means what’s there is more detailed and worth engaging in.
That’s not to say that everything has been solved from top to bottom. There are still plenty of grating characters that will make you wait around and listen to their hackneyed jokes. But at least the game’s villain — Dragon Lord played by Will Arnett — is a breath of fresh air for a series that has been floundering since the demise of the charismatic villain Handsome Jack.
As for the gameplay, it’s still a Borderlands game. You’ll be selecting from six archetypes like the sneaky Stabbomancer, the frosty Brr-Zerker or the mighty Clawbringer that you can customize to fit your playstyle. There’s also a neat new spell system that replaces what had been grenades in the previous games with powerful and unique spells that are all on mercifully quick cooldowns. Still, the core moment-to-moment combat is still the same run-and-gun combat. You’ll still be mostly dispatching your enemies by shooting them. Still, it’s a refined system that keeps you moving, fighting and having fun.
They could’ve taken the medieval fantasy aesthetic a little further. They’ve converted some of the guns into crossbows, slingshots and crude flamethrowers but others just ... look a lot like the wacky guns from the world of Borderlands. It makes sense if the idea is the game world is a creation of the gun-loving Tiny Tina but I wish they had leaned more into the fantasy and what makes Dungeons and Dragons special. While combat is certainly an important part of the tabletop roleplaying game, it’s the imagination and creative approaches to problems that makes Dungeons and Dragons particularly fun. Those moments are here in the form of some of the side quests but you’re rarely called on to do anything more than fight bad guys.
But, hey, that’s still a load of fun.